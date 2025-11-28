What’s New on Tubi in December 2025

Well, Thanksgiving has come and gone and you might be in a bit of a food coma on your couch right now, not wanting to move for a few days. That’s perfectly fine, but you might need some movies for that time.
Fortunately, we have those for you. As we approach a new month, the catalogues of each streamer change a bit, with new additions and some exits. Typically, the additions far outmatch the exits, and we know it can be hard to keep track of all of them. So, we’re here to help.
Below, you’ll find a full list of everything new on Tubi in the month of December.
Dec. 1
2 Guns
2001: A Space Odyssey
3-Iron
A Cinderella Story
A Flintstone Christmas Carol
A Flintstone Family Christmas
A Perfect Day
About Last Night (2014)
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
After Earth
All Hallows Eve Trickster
Annabelle
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Baby Boy
Bachelor Party
Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation
Bad Teacher (2011)
Bedazzled
Best Little Whorehouse In Texas
Black Hawk Down
Black Knight
Blood Diamond
Blow-Up
Booty Call
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Bruce Almighty
Bubble Boy
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Cadillac Records
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Cast Away
Chico And The Man
Cinderella Story 4
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Constantine
Cop Car
Copycat
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
Cowboys & Aliens
Deja Vu
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Disclosure
Doctor Sleep
Draft Day
Dumb And Dumber
Earth To Echo
Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (Special Edition)
Escape From Mogadishu
Eve’s Bayou
Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Friday
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Happy Feet Two
Happy Gilmore
Heartbreak Ridge
Her Smell
Home Again
How High
How High 2
How Murray Saved Christmas
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Idlewild
It Comes At Night
Jack The Giant Slayer
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
John Wick (Franchise)
John Wick 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Judge Mathis
Kill Bill Vol. 1
Kill Bill Vol. 2
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
King Richard
Klute
Lolita
Love Beats Rhymes
Love Don’t Cost A Thing
Mean Streets
Monkeybone
Next Friday
North By Northwest
Now & Then
Oblivion
Once Upon A Time In America
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Peeples
Poetic Justice
Queens
Rambo: Last Blood
Riding Giants
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rock City
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Secrets Of The Code
Selena
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Slither
Smurfs Christmas Special
Something New
Soul Power
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring
Steep
Stomp The Yard
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
Straight Outta Compton
Strangers On A Train
Street Kings
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild
Takers (2010)
Ted
The Big Country
The Blind Side
The Brothers (2001)
The Departed
The Final Destination (2009)
The Flintstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Fog of War
The Friday After Next
The Girl Next Door
The Glorias
The Good Son (1993)
The Help (2011)
The Hurt Locker
The Jackal
The Last King Of Scotland
The Mistle-Tones
The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas
The Parent ‘Hood
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The PJs
The Skeleton Key (’05)
The Steve Harvey Show
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Third Miracle
The Wedding Date
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Tokyo Godfathers
Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)
Training Day
Trapped In Paradise
Tremors: Shrieker Island
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
Waiting to Exhale
War
Winged Migration
Yogi Bear (2010)
Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Dec. 7
Black Mold
Dec. 8
Calamity Jane
Dec. 13
TMZ No BS: Bad Bunny
Dec. 14
Last Resort
Dec. 15
Dress for Success
Dec. 19
Mírame
Dec. 20
Gone Before His Time: Freddie Prinze Sr.
Dec. 21
Forever Us
Dec. 22
Ukraine Is Not A Brothel
Satan Wants You
Dec. 27
Behind the Crime: Killer Ex-Boyfriend
Dec. 28
Out of Hand
Dec. 29
Prepare to Die