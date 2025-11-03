Noah Centineo in Final Talks to Lead ‘Rambo’ Prequel as Lionsgate Strikes Deal for Reboot and TV Projects

Lionsgate has struck a multifacted deal with Millennium Films that acquires the rights to develop and produce all derivative works, including future film and television productions, of the hit “The Expendables” franchise. The deal also includes worldwide distribution rights to “John Rambo,” the upcoming prequel to the “Rambo” film series, with Noah Centineo in final negotiations to star in the title role and “Sisu” filmmaker Jalmari Helander set to direct.

The agreement also makes Lionsgate the lead studio and production partner with Millennium on all future “Rambo” television projects moving forward and includes the opportunity for the studio to participate in future “Rambo” films. Lionsgate now holds the rights to develop works based on “The Expendables,” a deal that includes “derivative films and television series, video games, immersive experiences and other cross-platform extensions of the action juggernaut,” according to a Monday press release.

Production is slated to begin on “John Rambo” next year in Thailand, with Helander already aboard in pre-production, and Lionsgate will launch sales for the film at the upcoming AFM.

“This deal expands Lionsgate’s portfolio of genre-defining action franchises and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class IP across multiple platforms,” Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith said in a statement. “We’re excited to reimagine both ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Rambo’ across film and television — and with John Rambo, we’re bringing together a bold creative team to reinvent a classic character for a new generation of fans.”

“We’ve always believed in the enduring power of these franchises, and this partnership gives them the scale, creative support and global reach they deserve,” Millennium president Jonathan Yunger added. “Lionsgate’s strong track record with major action properties makes it the ideal partner to help shape the next chapters of ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Rambo.’”

Previously, Lionsgate had distributed all of the “Expendables” films in the United States, Canada and England, led by original “Rambo” actor Sylvester Stallone. They also distributed the fourth and fifth films in the “Rambo” franchise (2008’s “Rambo” and 2019’s “Rambo: Last Blood”) in the U.S. and Canada and hold the U.K. distribution rights to “Last Blood.” Lionsgate also distributes 1982’s “First Blood,” 1985’s “Rambo First Blood Part II” and 1988’s “Rambo III” across Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Lionsgate and Helander previously partnered on the Finnish filmmaker’s period action film “Sisu.” The film’s sequel, “Sisu: Road to Revenge,” will be released theatrically later this November from Sony.

“John Rambo” will be produced by Millennium Media and Templeton Media, from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon and Yunger will produce, while Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk of Bonfire Legend will executive produce.

The deal was negotiated by Goldsmith, EVP & Co-Head, Acquisitions & Co-Productions Charlotte Koh and SVP of Business & Legal Affairs Christopher Davis on behalf of Lionsgate and by CEO Trevor Short and Yunger for Millennium Media.