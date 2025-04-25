Sony Dates ‘Sisu’ Sequel for This Fall

“Sisu” has returned.

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems will release Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films’ sequel to “Sisu” theatrically on Nov. 21, 2025. Prepare yourself.

Jalmari Helander will return to write and direct, with Jorma Tommila returning to the lead role, alongside newcomers Richard Brake and Stephen Lang.

While plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, the original film was set in 1944 and followed Aatami Korpi (Tommila), a Finnish man who runs afoul of Nazis who, while in retreat, are looking to do as much damage as possible. “Sisu” comes from the Finnish word that encapsulates the concept of inner strength and courage. And boy does he ever show it. The original film is a rip-roaring historical action extravaganza that has to be seen to be believed.

Helander is one of the most exciting European filmmakers working today, with his earlier films “Rare Exports” and “Big Game” showcasing both a technical mastery and a willingness to liberally blend genres to maximum effect. The fact that “Sisu,” a backup project after another film got shelved during COVID, is getting a sequel, makes it even sweeter.

The original film had its world premiere as part of the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It later screened at the Sitges Film Festival, where it was honored with the awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Music.

Petri Jokiranta produced the film through Subzero Film Entertainment, in association with Good Chaos and Mike Goodridge. Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas are executive producers. The film is backed by the Finnish Film Foundation, Film Estonia, Business Finland – Audiovisual Production Incentive, Film Tampere, Viru Film Fund and BNP Paribas – COFILOISIRS – with the support of the IFCIC. Stage 6 Film’s SVP of creative development and production, Eric Charles, oversaw the film for the studio, which holds global rights to the film.