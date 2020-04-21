10 Hits You Probably Didn’t Know That Prince Wrote (Video)

The long musical arm of Prince reached beyond just the songs that carry his name.

Though he would still be considered a superstar and a genius with only the tracks he sang, that status is solidified by his impact beyond his own stuff. There are a ton of other great songs he had a hand in, either writing, producing or participating in some other way.

We’ve compiled a selection of excerpts from some of those other songs in a video, which you can watch above. If you want to hear them in full, we can also help with that — all you have to do is click through the gallery below.

Prince died on April 21, 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park studio compound in Minnesota. He was 57.

During his storied career in music, the seven-time Grammy winner over 130 million records worldwide.