10 Hits You Probably Didn’t Know That Prince Wrote (Video)
From “Manic Monday” to “Stand Back,” Prince had a hand in many songs made famous by other artists
The long musical arm of Prince reached beyond just the songs that carry his name.
Though he would still be considered a superstar and a genius with only the tracks he sang, that status is solidified by his impact beyond his own stuff. There are a ton of other great songs he had a hand in, either writing, producing or participating in some other way.
We’ve compiled a selection of excerpts from some of those other songs in a video, which you can watch above. If you want to hear them in full, we can also help with that — all you have to do is click through the gallery below.
Prince died on April 21, 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park studio compound in Minnesota. He was 57.
During his storied career in music, the seven-time Grammy winner over 130 million records worldwide.
11 Songs You Didn't Realize Prince Wrote, From 'Manic Monday' to 'Stand Back' (Videos)
"Manic Monday" by The Bangles
Prince wrote this track for Apollonia 6 in 1984, but decided to hold onto it. Two years later, it became the Bangles' breakout hit.
"Jungle Love" by The Time
The Time's biggest impact on pop culture, "Jungle Love" was co-written by Prince under the pseudonym Jamie Starr.
"Round and Round" by Tevin Campbell
Prince wrote and produced this song for Campbell's platinum debut record "T.E.V.I.N."
"I Feel For You" by Chaka Khan
Originally appeared on Prince's 1979 self-titled album and made famous five years later. Prince won a Grammy for Best R&B Song for her cover.
"Love Song" by Madonna
Prince player guitar, uncredited, on three "Like a Prayer" tracks, and "Love Song" was a full-blown collaboration between the two.
"Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor
Originally performed by Prince's side project the Family, Sinead O'Connor's cover turned the track into a smash.
"The Glamorous Life" by Sheila E
Sheila E was Prince's protege of sorts, and her biggest hit was written and produced by him
"A Love Bizarre" by Sheila E
Sheila E's other big hit also was written by and featured Prince's background vocals.
"The Bird" by The Time
Prince wrote, produced and played all the instruments except guitar on what would be one of the Time's seminal hits.
“How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore“ by Alicia Keys
Originally a B-side for the Prince record "1999," Keys revived it in 2001 with a spelling change -- the Prince version was called "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore."
"Stand Back" by Stevie Nicks
The story goes that Nicks wrote "Stand Back" while listening to the Prince track "Little Red Corvette" -- and then Prince decided to help out with the studio recording, playing synth and probably contributing in other more intangible ways.
"Manic Monday" by The Bangles
Prince wrote this track for Apollonia 6 in 1984, but decided to hold onto it. Two years later, it became the Bangles' breakout hit.