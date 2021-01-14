Go Pro Today

Alan Rickman 11 Most Brilliant Roles, From Hans Gruber to Severus Snape (Photos)

TheWrap looks back on some of our favorite film roles of the British actor, who died in 2016 at age 69

| January 14, 2021 @ 6:25 AM Last Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 7:38 AM
alan rickman
TheWrap looks back on some of our favorite film roles of the British actor, who died in 2016 at age 69.
Alan Rickman
Twentieth Century Fox
Hans Gruber -- "Die Hard" (1988)  Rickman lorded over Nakatomi Plaza in this action classic. Also Read: Alan Rickman, British Film Icon, Dead at 69
alan rickman robin hood
Warner Bros
Sheriff of Nottingham -- "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" (1991)Rickman overcame Kevin Costner's lack of a British accent in this tale of the hero of Sherwood Forest.
alan rickman truly madly deeply
BBC
Jamie -- "Truly Madly Deeply" (1990)  Rickman reprised his stage role in this story of a couple that not even death could separate.
alan rickman sense and sensibilty
Columbia Pictures
Colonel Brandon -- "Sense and Sensibility" (1995)  Rickman played the honorable military man and love interest of Kate Winslet in this Jane Austen adaptation.
alan rickman rasputin
HBO
Grigori Rasputin -- "Rasputin" (1996)  Rickman won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the Russian mystic in this HBO biopic.
alan rickman dogma
Lionsgate
Metatron -- "Dogma" (1999)  Rickman was an overworked angel in Kevin Smith's religion-focused comedy.
alan rickman galaxy quest
DreamWorks
Alexander Dane -- "Galaxy Quest" (1999)  Rickman played a British actor reduced to rehashing a role from a sci-fi series in this "Star Trek" spoof.
alan rickman love actually
Universal Pictures
Harry -- "Love Actually" (2003)  Rickman played a married man who becomes infatuated with his secretary in this beloved rom-com.
alan rickman snape harry Potter
Warner Bros
Severus Snape -- the "Harry Potter" films (2001-2011)  Hogwarts Potions master made life a little harder for Harry.
alan rickman something the lord made
HBO
Dr. Alfred Blalock -- "Something the Lord Made" (2004)  Rickman teamed with Mos Def in a look at the men who invented bypass surgery.
alan rickman sweeney todd
DreamWorks
Judge Turpin -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007)Rickman was a villainous judge facing Johnny Depp's demon barber in this Tim Burton adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.