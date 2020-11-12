’12 Dates of Christmas’ Trailer: HBO Max Dating Show Is Extremely Festive – With Lots of Crying (Video)

2020 will almost certainly go down as the year reality dating shows went too far. So, naturally, HBO Max is offering one more just in time for the holiday season featuring snow-covered lakes, cozy winter clothing and drama.

The winter-themed “12 Dates of Christmas” hails from “Love Is Blind” executive producer Sam Dean and features three “hopelessly romantic singles” as they journey to meet that special someone to bring home for the holidays at a fairytale castle in Austria. “Insecure” star Natasha Rothwell narrates the series, which promises magical wintery dates “from ugly sweater parties and an intriguing masquerade ball to après-ski activities.”

The first three episodes will premiere on the streaming service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, with three more to follow on Dec. 3 and the final two on Dec. 10.

Also Read: Sophie Turner to Voice Princess Charlotte in HBO Max's Animated Prince George Series

Here is HBO Max’s full description of the series:

The romance begins at a fairytale castle in Austria where ten magical wintery dates await – from ugly sweater parties and an intriguing masquerade ball to après-ski activities, these dates are sure to send temperatures soaring. As in all great rom-coms, our romantic leads’ paths to love won’t be easy. Just as they make connections, new love interests arrive, adding plenty of twists, turns – and hopefully – holiday cheer. Along the way, they’ll face regular elimination ceremonies, complicated blasts from the past and no shortage of conflicting emotions. After bringing someone home for the holidays, they must decide whether to commit or walk away forever by the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“12 Dates of Christmas” is produced by All3Media’s Objective Media Group America, with Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as executive producers. The show was created by Michael Beilinson. Dean is showrunner and executive producer, and Suzy Ratner is co-executive producer.