13 People Injured in Austin, Texas Mass Shooting; Shooter Still at Large

At least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting in the popular 6th Street entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, police said on Saturday. The shooter escaped and is still at large, according to a statement released by the Austin Police Department.

“It is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved,” the statement added. “There is one suspect described as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build. The area will be closed for an extended amount of time to process the crime scene. Investigators are collecting and reviewing camera footage and surveillance video.”

The shooting occurred around 1:24 a.m. CT, at 400 E. 6th Street, a center of nightlife in the Texas city filled with bars, nightclubs, music venues and restaurants. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicles and pedestrians.

“I’m happy to report no one has died,” Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said to reporters near the scene of the incident.

“We do have two patients in critical condition,” Chacon added. “We have a total of 11 people transported to one hospital, one was transported to a different hospital and one person reported to an urgent care clinic. So there is a total of 13 shooting victims.”

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets, applications of chest seals.”

According to CNN, federal investigators from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force are also at the scene, alongside members of the local Aggravated Assault, Homicide and Organized Crime and Gang divisions. Gang crime has not been removed as a possibility, but motive are not evident yet.