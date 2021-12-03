‘1883’ Trailer: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Finds Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw in the Old West (Video)

Paramount+ released the first full trailer of its upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” which you can watch above.

Created by “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, “1883” follows the Dutton family as they travel West into unknown territory in search of a better life. According to the series description, it is “a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

“1883” will premiere on Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+. The premiere episode will be simulcast on Paramount Network following a new episode of “Yellowstone.”

“1883” stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett also star.

“1883” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Executive producers include Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes, and follows a ranching family who must defend their territory against outsiders. That series is in its fourth season and is currently among the few cable shows to actually increase its linear TV audience.