“Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” is coming back for another round. Paramount+ announced Friday it’s ordered a second season of the hit drama.

From the mind of Taylor Sheridan and starring Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the drama series was the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022 and the biggest Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S., drawing in 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.

Per the series’ logline, “the first season of 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Also starring Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer, “1923” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan executive produces with David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

“1923” has proven to be a rousing addition to Paramount+’s wickedly popular “Yellowstone” universe, building upon the prequel story of the Dutton family set in “1883.” Elsewhere on Paramount+, Sheridan’s growing slate also includes “Mayor of Kingstown” with Jeremy Renner, “Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone and upcoming series “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness” and “Land Man.”