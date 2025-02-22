‘1923’ Season 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

“1923” is the latest “Yellowstone” spinoff to explore the earliest years of the Dutton Ranch, and Season 2 looks to place the family in the fight of their life.

The second season of the Western finds Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) preparing to hold off businessmen who want their land to bring tourism to Bozeman – stop if you’ve heard this before. Meanwhile, Spencer is fighting to both get back to help his family and also find his new wife, who was separated from him due to a duel gone bloody.

Before Season 2 premieres on Feb. 23, be sure to read below and get a refresher on everything that happened in the first season.

The Duttons Fight for Their Land

It is not a season in the “Yellowstone” universe if the Dutton Ranch is not in peril. The first season of the spinoff series found Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) – hoping to enjoy their twilight years – beset by smarmy business with eyes on their land.

A businessman named Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) shows up and shows Jacob a receipt for property taxes he paid on the ranch. He informs the Dutton that if he isn’t paid back within the year, he’ll take the land for himself. What Whitfield really wants is to acquire the land, tear down the ranch and make the area a new tourist destination. To help hound the Duttons, Whitfield employs Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) who has been a thorn in the Dutton family’s side for some time now.

To make matters even worse, all while Jacob and Cara scramble to come up with money to pay off Whitfield, Elizabeth has a miscarriage and loses her and Jack’s baby.

Spencer and Alexandra Fight to Get Home

Far away, Jacob and Cara’s nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is seeing the world and dealing with his own trauma from fighting in World War I. Along the way, he meets Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and the two fall in love and get married.

They run into some trouble while they’re traveling to get back to the ranch via the HMS Majestic. Alexandra encounters her ex, Arthur, who is not happy to see she’s with Spencer. He challenges the man to a duel with swords, and when Spencer wins, Arthur tries to pull a gun. Spencer acts quickly and throws Arthur overboard, resulting in his death.

Arthur’s rich family wants Spencer arrested for their son’s death, and despite Alexandra working to prove her husband acted in self-defense, he’s forced to leave the ship. Spencer and Alexandra have a tearful goodbye and she promises to meet him in Bozeman.

Teonna Escapes and Heads for Wyoming

Teonna made her bloody escape from the boarding house. She learned that the boarding house had buried a number of Native American children. She makes her escape from the priests and Father Renaud and agrees to travel with her father, Runs With Horse and Pete to head for Wyoming.

What they don’t know is that the law is already hot on their trail and ready to take them in.