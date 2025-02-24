‘1923’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel?

“1923” has returned.

Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel series, which followed “1883,” first premiered back in December 2022. By comparison, that was around when “Avatar: The Way of Water” hit theaters. That feels like an eon ago, right? But the point is: it’s back and we are very excited.

But if you have never watched “1923” or if it’s been a while, let us help refresh things with a recap of the cast and characters from the series. Ready to head back to the ranch?

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton Jacob Dutton is the patriarch of the Dutton family and the head of the Yellowstone ranch. He is the older brother of James Dutton, who was played by Tim McGraw in “1883,” and the husband of Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). Since they did not have children of their own, Jacob and Cara have raised John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) as their own. As the season begins, Jacob is getting the squeeze and fighting for the survival of the ranch – this is a common family trait in the Duttons! Harrison Ford is one of the last true movie stars on earth. He is Indiana Jones and Han Solo. He has been in masterpieces like “Witness,” “The Fugitive,” “Blade Runner” and “Presumed Innocent” just to name a few. He is also incredibly on Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” and co-stars in the current big screen blockbuster “Captain America: Brave New World.” Unstoppable.

Harrison Ford as and Helen Mirren Dutton in season 2 of “1923.” (Photo Credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+) Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton Cara Dutton is Jacob’s wife and a hard-as-nails Irish immigrant. She has also raised John and Spencer (more on him in a minute) as her own. In the first episode of this season, she kills a mountain lion with a shotgun. Hell yeah. Helen Mirren is an absolute legend – she has an Oscar, four BAFTA Awards, five Emmys, three Golden Globes and a Tony. She has been in so many movies, everything from “Excalibur” to “Gosford Park” to “The Queen” to “Monsters University” (diverse!). She also recently narrated “Barbie” and is a part of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. On television she has been on “Prime Suspect” and hosted “Documentary Now!”

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer in season 2, episode 4 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+. Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton Spencer Dutton is the younger son of James and Margaret Dutton. He fought in World War I and, following that, went to Africa and became a big game hunter. (See, Cara Dutton is not the only big cat killer!) He fell in love with Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) but got called back to the ranch via a letter from Cara. Most of the first season was spent with Spencer and Alexandra trying to get back but finding obstacles wherever they turned. As season 2 starts, he has become a prisoner on a cruise ship after throwing a guest overboard. Will he ever get back? Brandon Sklenar has had a great couple of years. The young actor starred in the romantic blockbuster “It Ends With Us” and stars in the upcoming Blumhouse thriller “Drop.” He also has the buzzy Paul Feig movie “The Housemaid” coming soon, where he stars alongside Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. On TV he has appeared on “The Offer” (as Burt Reynolds!), “Westworld” and “New Girl.” Range!

Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Darren Mann as Jack Dutton Jack Dutton is John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) son and only child. He is James Dutton’s (Tim McGraw in “1883”) grandson and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford). Got all of that? He is a rancher and Jacob’s faithful lieutenant. He is currently trying to have a kid with his fiancée Liz but they recently had a miscarriage. You will probably remember Darren Mann from his work on television in “Animal Kingdom” or “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” He also starred on an episode of “Project Blue Book,” which was an underrated, short-lived series that you should seek out.

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth in season 2, episode 7 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford is Jack Dutton’s fiancée. She is a feisty frontierswoman. Michelle Randolph is a true Taylor Sheridan favorite. Last year she made a splash as Billy Bob Thornton’s strong-willed daughter in Sheridan’s “Landman.” While “1923” is coming to an end, “Landman” is just getting started.

Brian Geraghty as Zane in season 2, episode 7 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis Zane Davis is the ranch foreman of the Dutton Ranch. Think of him as an old timey Rip. Brian Geraghty can be seen in movies like “Jarhead,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Flight.” We would also like to take this time to recommend “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” which co-stars fellow “1923” star James Badge Dale and is an intense little indie thriller about a militia. It is real edge-of-your-seat stuff. On TV Geraghty appeared in “Gaslit,” “Big Sky,” “The Alienist” and in the “Chicago” suite of shows – “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire.” He was also on HBO favorites “Boardwalk Empire” and “True Blood.”

Aminah Nieves as Teonna in season 2, episode 7 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+. Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater Teonna Rainwater is part of the Crow tribe who was taken away and placed in an Indian residential school for girls, a United States government initiative that was basically a house of horrors. She was treated cruelly by a nun in Season 1, who she then killed and went on the run. As Season 2 starts, she is still very much on the run from a sadistic priest, but she has found time to find romance. That’s right, Teonna actually feels joy this year! Before “1923” Aminah Nieves had only appeared in small or background roles. She said that when she booked the show she had only $21 in her bank account. But things change! She will appear in the upcoming Kathryn Bigelow Netflix film, set to stream later this year, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Greta Lee and Jared Harris (among many others).

Timothy Dalton as Whitfield and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton in season 2, episode 4 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield Donald Whitfield is “1923’s” big bad – a local tycoon who wants the Yellowstone ranch for himself. And he aims to get it, by any means necessary. He is also a sexual sadist, which we (unfortunately) get more of in the Season 2 premiere. Considering the Duttons still controlled the ranch (until this last season of “Yellowstone”), we have a feeling he will come to a particularly ugly end. Another legend, Timothy Dalton played James Bond in “The Living Daylights” and “Licence to Kill.” That’s right – 007 and Indiana Jones! In one show! He also starred in “Flash Gordon,” “The Rocketeer” and “Hot Fuzz.” And he plays a thespian hedgehog (Mr. Pricklepants) in the “Toy Story” movies. On TV he’s been in everything from “Tales from the Crypt” to “Penny Dreadful” to “Doom Patrol” to “Tangled: The Series.” Again: legend.