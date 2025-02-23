‘1923’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The history of the Dutton Ranch continues to unfold in the returning second season of “1923.”

The “Yellowstone” prequel returns for a sophomore season as Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) Dutton prepare to fight for their ranch from greedy businessmen – pretty par for the course of this universe. The second season also follows their son Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and his search for his wife while he fights his way back to Montana to help his family.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Paramount+’s “1923.”

When does “1923” Season 2 come out?

“1923” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23.

How can I watch “1923” Season 2?

“1923” Season 2 will be available to stream weekly on Paramount+ starting on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Like with the first season, episodes of “1923” Season 2 will stream weekly exclusively on Paramount+. Here’s a rundown of the entire schedule.

Episode 1 – Feb. 23

Episode 2 – March 2

Episode 3 – March 9

Episode 4 – March 16

Episode 5 – March 23

Episode 6 – March 30

Episode 7 – April 6

Episode 8 – April 13

What is “1923” Season 2 about?

The second season picks up where the first ended – and where many seasons in the “Yellowstone” universe orbit – with the Dutton family fighting for their ranch. Jacob and Cara Dutton prepare for war against Donald Whitfield, who wants to expand his plans onto their land.

Meanwhile, Spencer continues to work his way back to Montana to help his parents while also on the lookout for his wife Alexandra – who was separated from him at the end of Season 1.

Who stars in “1923” Season 2?

“1923” brings back its biggest stars for its sophomore season. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren both return as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is back as Spencer Dutton with Julia Schlaepfer reprising her role as Alexandra.

The cast is rounded out by Timothy Dalton, Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves and Darren Mann.