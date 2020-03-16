Coronavirus Could Sink 2020 Box Office to Below $8 Billion for First Time in 20 Years

“We still don’t know just how long theaters will have to remain closed, how many films this will affect,” Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock tells TheWrap
There is no historical precedent for the financial drain that the coronavirus is about to do to the movie business, but multiple box office and financial analysts told TheWrap that the growing wave of theater closures and postponed film releases may sink 2020 domestic grosses to levels not seen since the turn of the 21st century.
Domestic grosses for 2020 may well sink below $8 billion for the first time since 2000, analysts said, while admissions may fall below 1 billion tickets sold for the first time since 1976.
This past weekend, overall grosses dropped 45% from the previous weekend, to $55.3 million, lower than even the box office weekends following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. To find a total that low, we have to go back all the way to Halloween weekend of 1998, when overall ticket sales fell to $50.8 million before inflation adjustment. With the postponement of “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mulan,” two films that were expected to drive springtime moviegoing, those numbers are going to sink even lower even if some theaters manage to stay open.
Others, however, said that trying to put any sort of estimates on how big the drop will be is a fool’s errand at this point.
“We are still at the earliest stages of this slump, and we still don’t know just how long theaters will have to remain closed, how many films this will affect, or what studios will do whenever this all ends,” Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock said. “How could anyone try to make a prediction when the situation changes almost on an hourly basis?”
The American movie theater industry tried longer than other countries to maintain a “business as usual” mantra. As recently as last Wednesday, theater owners and regional trade organizations were assuring the public that theaters would remain open. But as millions have been encouraged to stay home and local officials in major cities have begun forcing closures, their hand has been forced.
On Sunday night, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered that all bars, nightclubs, and yes, movie theaters be closed for at least the remainder of March while restaurants will only be open for delivery and takeout.
Then, after the Trump Administration recommended at a White House press conference on Monday that the public avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, Cineworld announced that all 543 Regal Cinemas locations in the U.S. would close indefinitely, joining countries across Europe and major Asian markets like China, where over 70,000 cinemas have remained dark since late January.
For the theaters that haven’t received orders to close, seating capacity has been severely curtailed. After first reducing screening capacity by 50%, AMC Theaters announced early Monday that it would cap the number of tickets sold for each screening at 50, in keeping with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control to prevent community spread of the virus. But now that Regal has made the first big move, other nationwide chains are expected to follow suit and announce they are closing soon.
The CDC also recommends that this 50-person limit be enforced for at least the next eight weeks, a time period that extends to the first two weekends of May. That would likely force Disney to postpone the release of the Marvel Studios blockbuster “Black Widow,” a film that was supposed to kick off the summer moviegoing season, with an opening weekend topping $100 million.
If health officials are correct in their prediction that social distancing will have to continue for two months or more, domestic grosses for the box office will sink below $8 billion while estimates of financial losses for the film industry will likely spiral well above $20 billion.
The Trump administration on Monday even suggested that the crisis could last into “July or August,” which would effectively shut down the entire summer blockbuster season for the first time in movie history. Dennis Carroll, former director of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Global Health Security and Development Unit, told USA Today that it is difficult to predict exactly how long the crisis will last as there is so little information known about the virus. Strong containment efforts in China and South Korea, the first countries to face outbreaks, have led to significant reductions in new cases over the past week, but those cases are still being reported.
“By May we could be returning to some state of normalcy,” he said. “But, again, what we don’t know about this virus is epic. Holding a May date as a beacon of hope may soothe some of the angst but who knows?”
And there’s a new wrinkle that even further complicates matters for theaters: day-and-date releasing. As streaming and video-on-demand have become more popular over the past decade, theater owners have resisted even the idea of theatrical releases hitting the home market before the long-sacrosanct three-month theatrical window. That standoff has prompted clashes with Netflix over Oscar-contending films like “Roma” and ‘The Irishman” that opened in select theaters but began streaming well before then.
But as the coronavirus has thrown out all industry norms, Universal on Monday decided to pull the trigger on Monday and announce that while “Trolls World Tour” will be released to theaters on April 10 — assuming theaters are still open — the animated sequel will also be available for 48-hour digital home rental on the same day for a suggested price of $20. Universal is also cutting short the exclusive theatrical window of current releases like “The Invisible Man” and “The Hunt” with plans to put them up for digital rental as early as this Friday.
“It can’t be a positive sign for any theater owner, regardless of the circumstances, that Universal decided to make this move so quickly,” Bock said. “‘Trolls World Tour’ wasn’t going to be a massive hit. The first film made less than $400 million (worldwide). But it wasn’t a small release either. It was going to be a strong draw for families. Not even Disney announced any streaming moves for ‘Mulan’ when they pulled it, so now it’s going to be interesting to see if any other studios see Universal’s move as a green light to try and go straight to home release with some of these spring blockbusters.”
While it could simply be a temporary, extraordinary measure for extraordinary times, Universal’s video-on-demand move shows how coronavirus has so severely damaged an industry long viewed as recession-proof. The resiliency of movie theaters through the decades has been a point of pride for owners and mentioned in speeches by leaders like Motion Picture Association CEO/Chairman Charles Rivkin, who boasted of it in his keynote speech last year at CinemaCon — the annual industry convention whose 2020 edition was canceled just last week.
“Since that first nickelodeon theater opened in Pittsburgh 114 years ago, we’ve been hearing about our demise for more than a century,” Rivkin said. “Through two world wars, the Depression, and calls for censorship and through new technologies — each one of them guaranteeing the end.”
While the immediate outlook looks bleak, movie theaters as a whole should survive this. Analysts expect a quick rebound to normal business and possibly even a boost for theaters in some regions as many Americans will be looking to finally get out of the house after weeks or months in isolation. But what the landscape of the industry will look like on the other side of this crisis is unclear.
“My best guess is that this could permanently shrink the movie theater market in terms of locations that are open,” Bock said. “It’s no secret that the theatrical industry was already on thin ice, and this is the worst possible time for any of this to happen. They will have a hard time in the short term for them to convince people to come out the longer this goes. Theaters that were already having a hard time financially might not get back up from this.”
“Larger chains like AMC and Regal might survive, but it may not make business sense for some theaters that go bankrupt because of this to be replaced. The days of having two different cineplexes across the street from each other or a few blocks apart may be over.”
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
Paramount/MGM/Sony
"No Time to Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
Photo credit: Universal
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Photo credit: Paramount
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
Photo credit: Sony
"Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
Photo credit: Universal
"The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
Photo credit: Paramount
"Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
Photo credit: Paramount
"The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
Strand Releasing
"The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
IFC Films
"Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
Disney
"The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
"Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
"Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
Getty Images
"The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
Getty Images/Disney
“Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
Marvel
"The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
Getty Images
"Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
Getty Images
“Shrunk"
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
Disney
"Shrine"
Screen Gems announced a four-week hiatus on writer-director Evan Spiliotopoulos' horror thriller, which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Katie Aselton.
Getty Images
"Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
20th Century Studios
"Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
Disney
"The Prom"
Ryan Murphy halted work on his big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Getty Images
Untitled Elvis Movie
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler ceased production in Australia after co-star Tom Hanks (playing Presley manager Col. Parker) and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19
Getty Images
"Mission: Impossible 7"
In late February, Paramount's action sequel halted production in Italy on the Tom Cruise action sequel.
Paramount Pictures
"The Nightingale"
Sony postponed the Budapest shoot of the drama starring real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.
Getty Images
"Birds of Paradise"
Amazon Studios halted production in Budapest on director Sarah Adina Smith's ballet drama.
Getty Images
"Jurassic World: Dominion"
Universal put a pause on production on the third "Jurassic World," with Chris Pratt returning to star in the dinosaur-stomping sequel.
Universal Pictures
"Flint Strong"
Universal also halted production on this boxing biopic starring Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny.
Getty Images
"Man From Toronto"
Sony has delayed the start of production on the action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (who stepped in to replace Jason Statham).
"Official Competition"
Spanish studio Mediapro suspended production on the new comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
Getty Images
"The Batman"
On March 14, Warner Bros. halted the U.K. production on Matt Reeve's DC Films reboot for at least two weeks. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Warner Bros.
"Samaritan"
On March 14, MGM paused production on the Sylvester Stallone thriller for at least two weeks. The film had been shooting in Atlanta.
Getty Images
"Cinderella"
Sony's modernized take on "Cinderella" from director Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello will put its production on hiatus for two weeks due to the travel ban extension to the UK. The film was shooting at Pinewood Studios.
Getty Images
"Fantastic Beasts 3"
The third installment of J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" series that's spun off from the Harry Potter universe will postpone its production that was scheduled to begin on Monday in the U.K. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston.
Warner Bros.
"The Card Counter"
Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter," starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, shut down production in Los Angeles for five days beginning Monday after the director said on Facebook that a "day player" tested positive for the virus. "Myself, I would have shot through hellfire rain to complete the film," Schrader added. "I'm old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job?"
Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
"The Matrix 4"
Production on "The Matrix 4" was temporarily put on hold on Monday, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The sequel starring Keanu Reeves was in production in Berlin, Germany.
Warner Bros.
"First Cow"
After releasing Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" in limited release on March 6, the distributor announced Monday it will re-release the film in theaters later this year.
A24
"Deerskin"
The theatrical release of the indie film "Deerskin" from director Quentin Dupieux starring Jean Dujardin has been postponed until further notice. Greenwich Entertainment meant to release the film on March 20 after it played at Cannes, TIFF and Fantastic Fest.
Greenwich Entertainment
"Uncharted"
Sony has postponed pre-production for six weeks on “Uncharted,” the film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas amid coronavirus concerns.
Getty Images/Naughty Dog
"The Climb"
Sony Pictures Classics' indie comedy "The Climb," which played at Sundance this year, was meant to hit theaters March 20 but is now delayed until further notice, it was announced Monday.
Sony Pictures Classics
