2020 CMT Music Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were Wednesday night, with the night’s top awards going to Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Other winners included Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and newcomer Gabby Barrett. Underwood extended her run as the queen of the CMT Music Awards with her sixth straight win for Female Video of the Year as well as the night’s top prize, Video of the Year. With a career total of 22 CMT Music Awards, Underwood remains the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

Hosted by country stars Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, the ceremony was broadcast on CMT as well as sister networks MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. It featured performances by Ashley McBryde, Shania Twain, Sam Hunt and Little Big Town, among others.

Jennifer Nettles was awarded the inaugural “CMT Equal Play Award,” honoring her “ongoing advocacy for women and diverse voices in the music industry, as she works tirelessly towards gender parity in country music and beyond,” the network said.

See the full list of winners below.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone” — WINNER

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone” — WINNER

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita” — WINNER

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band” — WINNER

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed” — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope” — WINNER

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You” — WINNER

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown feat. Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello & Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards” (From CMT Artists of the Year)

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man” (From CMT Crossroads)

Chris Young – “Drowning” (From CMT Artists of the Year) — WINNER

Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard” (From CMT Crossroads)

Sam Hunt – “Fancy” (From CMT Artists of the Year)

Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over” (From CMT Crossroads)