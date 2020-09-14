2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1: Reality and Non-Fiction

The Television Academy held the first of its five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies on Monday night, virtually handing out trophies in 17 reality and non-fiction categories.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” took home the night’s top prize for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, with other awards going to CNN’s “Apollo 11” documentary, Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” See the complete list of winners below.

Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Monday’s ceremony was the first of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday.

Among the nominees in categories spanning casting, cinematography, editing, writing and more were long-running favorites like “Survivor” and “Top Chef,” as well as new series like Netflix’s quarantine-hit “Tiger King” and the HBO docuseries “McMillion$.”

Monday’s awards covered reality and non-fiction, with variety categories to follow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will cover scripted, with “an eclectic mix of awards across all genres” reserved for the FXX show. The week will then be capped off on Sunday with the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airing live on ABC.

Here are all of Monday’s winners:

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“The Apollo” (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production

Lisa Cortés, Produced by

Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by

Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by

Roger Ross Williams, Produced by

Dan Cogan, Executive Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer

Julie Goldman, Executive Producer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (A&E)

The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions

Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Ray Dotch, Executive Producer

Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer

Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)

Ignition Creative

Erin Newsome, Executive Producer

Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer

Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer

Meghan Gleason, Producer

Matt Wizan, Producer

Tatiana Villegas, Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

“The Cave” (National Geographic)

A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by

Ammar Sulaiman, Cinematography by

Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

BBC Studios

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

“American Factory” (Netflix)

Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Julia Reichert, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

“Cheer” (Netflix)

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Directed by



Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics” (Discovery)

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

Outstanding Narrator

“Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica” (BBC America)

A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9

David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Lynn Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program

“Cheer • God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordstrom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Eric Milano, Sound Design

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net” (Netflix)

A RAW Production

Mark Lewis, Written by