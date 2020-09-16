2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 3: Scripted (Updating)

The third round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Wednesday, honoring winners in scripted categories including cinematography, hairstyling, costumes and visual effects.
The nominees include HBO’s “Watchmen,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and FX’s “Mrs. America” for costuming, FX’s “Pose,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard” and NBC’s “This Is Us” for hairstyling and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space” for visual effects.
Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Wednesday’s ceremony was the third of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, which will be followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday. The week will culminate in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC this Sunday, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Check back throughout the night to see Wednesday's winners below as they're announced
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
“Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
“The Ranch • It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix)
Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
“The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney+)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
“black-ish • Hair Day” (ABC)
ABC Studios
Araxi Lindsey, Department Head Hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews lll, Additional Hairstylist
Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
“Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)
HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television
Sharen Davis, Costume Designer
Valerie Zielonka, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
“One Day At A Time • Boundaries” (Pop TV)
Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Glo Nation, Snowpants Productions
Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Period Costumes
“The Crown • Cri De Coeur” (Netflix)
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer
Sarah Moore, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Prime Video)
Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
“The Handmaid’s Tale • Household” (Hulu)
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
“The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
“Star Trek: Picard • Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access)
CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Robert Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Alexei Dmit riew, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Michael Ornelaz, Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
“Succession • This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Bill Henry, Editor
Venya Bruk, Additional Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
“Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar” (HBO)
HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
“Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)
Netflix
Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, Sound Editor
Kerry Dean Williams, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, Sound Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
“The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, ADR Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
“The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawn Holden, Production Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
“Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television
Douglas Axtell, Production Mixer
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
“The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor
Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer
Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Supporting Role
“Vikings • The Best Laid Plans” (HISTORY)
An Octagon and Take 5 production in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor
Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer
Becca Donohue, Visual Effects Producer
Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor
Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter
Ezra Waddell, Lead Massive Crowd Artist
Warren Lawtey, FX Lead