2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 3: Scripted (Updating)

The third round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Wednesday, honoring winners in scripted categories including cinematography, hairstyling, costumes and visual effects.

The nominees include HBO’s “Watchmen,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and FX’s “Mrs. America” for costuming, FX’s “Pose,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard” and NBC’s “This Is Us” for hairstyling and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space” for visual effects.

Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Wednesday’s ceremony was the third of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, which will be followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday. The week will culminate in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC this Sunday, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Check back throughout the night to see Wednesday’s winners below as they’re announced and see the reality and nonfiction winners from Monday night here, and the variety winners from Tuesday night here.

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

“Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

“The Ranch • It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix)

Netflix

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

“The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney+)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

“black-ish • Hair Day” (ABC)

ABC Studios

Araxi Lindsey, Department Head Hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews lll, Additional Hairstylist

Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist



Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television

Sharen Davis, Costume Designer

Valerie Zielonka, Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

“One Day At A Time • Boundaries” (Pop TV)

Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Glo Nation, Snowpants Productions

Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor



Outstanding Period Costumes

“The Crown • Cri De Coeur” (Netflix)

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer

Sarah Moore, Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

“The Handmaid’s Tale • Household” (Hulu)

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

“The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator



Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

“Star Trek: Picard • Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access)

CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Robert Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Alexei Dmit riew, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Michael Ornelaz, Makeup Effects Artist



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

“Succession • This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Bill Henry, Editor

Venya Bruk, Additional Editor



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

“Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar” (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

Netflix

Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, Sound Editor

Kerry Dean Williams, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, Sound Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

“The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, ADR Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

“The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawn Holden, Production Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

“Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros. Television, DC and Paramount Television

Douglas Axtell, Production Mixer

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer



Outstanding Special Visual Effects

“The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor

Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer

Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Supervisor

Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor



Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Supporting Role

“Vikings • The Best Laid Plans” (HISTORY)

An Octagon and Take 5 production in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor

Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer

Becca Donohue, Visual Effects Producer

Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor

Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor

Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter

Ezra Waddell, Lead Massive Crowd Artist

Warren Lawtey, FX Lead

