2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 4: Scripted

The fourth round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out on Thursday, honoring winners in scripted categories including short-form, interactive programming, casting, voice-over performance and music composition.

The short-form video streamer Quibi took home its first two Emmys, with Jasmine Cephas Jones and Laurence Fishburne taking home trophies for their roles on the drama “#FreeRayshawn.” The acclaimed animation studio Pixar also nabbed its first win for the “Forky Asks a Question” shorts on Disney+.

Among the other winners were Maya Rudolph for Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” HBO’s “Euphoria” and AMC’s digital “Better Call Saul” companion series, “Employee Training.”

Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Thursday’s ceremony is the last of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, which will be followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday. The week will culminate in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC this Sunday, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

“Big Mouth Guide To Life” (Netflix)

Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group

Netflix



Outstanding Original Interactive Program

“The Messy Truth VR Experience” (Oculus)

Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT

Brie Larson, Producer

Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer

Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer

Jana Carter, Producer; Executive Producer



Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

“Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?” (Disney+)

Pixar Animation Studios

Bob Peterson, Director, Writer

Mark Nielsen, Producer



Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler” (AMC.com)

AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co.

Dan Appel, Executive Producer

Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer

Peter Gould, Executive Producer

Ariel Levine, Executive Producer

Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer

James Heth, Producer



Outstanding Actor In a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy



Outstanding Actress In a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha



Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by

Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by



Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

“Succession” (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

“Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm” (Netflix)

Netflix Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress



Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me and Crazy” (NBC)

Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer



Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

“Archer • Road Trip” (FX Networks)

FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds • Vavilov” (National Geographic)

Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang” (Adult Swim)

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang” (Adult Swim)

Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • A Cold Death” (Adult Swim)

Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming

“Create Together” (YouTube)

HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

“The Line” (Oculus)

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook’s Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (Netflix)

A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator



Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Warner Bros.

Television, DC and Paramount Television

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by



Outstanding Music Supervision

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Hollywood” (Netflix)

Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by



Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

“Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us” (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics



Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program

“Shameless” (Showtime)

Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator