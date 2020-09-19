The fifth and final night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys are almost complete. Thirty winners are being crowned this evening on FXX, 24 hours ahead of the real-deal Emmys on ABC.

The first trophy of the night went to “Rick and Morty” for Outstanding Animated Program. Two categories later, Eddie Murphy won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting “SNL.”

Below is the full list of Saturday’s categories, which are described by the Television Academy as “an eclectic mix awards across all genres.”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Rick and Morty”

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy, host, “SNL”

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

“The Cave”

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Euphoria”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

“Hollywood”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle, “Sticks & Stones”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Ludwig Göransson, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Al Blackstone, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Outstanding Main Title Design

“Godfather of Harlem”

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris, “SNL”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Cheer”

Outstanding Children’s Program

(TIE) “Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest”

Outstanding Commercial

“Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

M. David Mullen, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

“Insecure”

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle, “Sticks & Stones”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

“The Crown”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Bad Education”

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

“Mr. Robot: Season_4.0 ARG”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begin Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

