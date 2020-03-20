2020 Produced By Conference Postponed Due to Coronavirus

12th annual conference was scheduled to take place June 6 and June 7

| March 20, 2020 @ 12:12 PM Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 12:25 PM

The 12th annual Produced By Conference will be postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus, the Producers Guild of America announced Friday.

This year, the conference was scheduled to take place on June 6 and June 7 in Los Angeles, Calif.

“The Producers Guild ​of America is built on the notion of bringing people together through film, television and new media. It also serves to protect the interests of all members of the producing team,” the statement read. “In an effort to follow the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), ​the ​PGA is taking ​all necessary precautions and will postpone the 12th annual Produced By Conference scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Los Angeles to a later date. The health and well-being of our members and event participants is our paramount ​concern.”

The PGA’s event joins the list of many canceled or postponed events due to the pandemic that has been sweeping the world. In the United States alone, there are 15,219 total cases with 201 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of March 20.

The annual Produced By Conference is a gathering and educational forum conducted by acclaimed producers and other creative entrepreneurs.

