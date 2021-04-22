2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The winners for the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards are being announced live on Thursday, and for the first time the awards show is taking place in primetime.

The coronavirus resulted in moving the Indie Spirits, now in its 36th year, away from its usual slot as an afternoon hangout in a tent near the Santa Monica pier on the Saturday before the Oscars to now taking place Thursday, April 22 on IFC, with the show also being simulcast on AMC+.

“SNL” cast member Melissa Villaseñor is hosting this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards. The 2021 crop of nominees was led by “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” with seven nominations, including Best Feature. The teen abortion drama from director Eliza Hittman debuted at Sundance in 2020, and its star Sidney Flanigan, who was also nominated for Best Actress, told TheWrap she set aside a career in music in order to take on the role.

The rest of the crop in the Best Feature category includes “First Cow,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari” and “Nomadland,” with the latter two also scoring Best Picture nominations at the Oscars. TheWrap’s Steve Pond argues that normally the Film Independent Spirit Awards have a chance to distinguish themselves from the Oscars, but that might be more challenging this year with this particular crop of nominees.

2021 was also the first year that the Indie Spirits recognized TV categories, and this year “A Teacher,” “I May Destroy You,” “Little America,” “Small Axe” and “Unorthodox” all landed nominations for Best New Scripted Series. “Unorthodox” and “Little America” each scored three nominations. The nomination for “Small Axe” in particular is a notable recognition, as many film critics placed Steve McQueen’s anthology of five films among their lists of the best movies of 2020.

Some of the presenters at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards are Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger, Daveed Diggs, Julia Garner, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Murphy and Lulu Wang. Sandler last year was a hit at the awards show after he won for Lead Actor for “Uncut Gems,” giving a hilarious speech about how the Indie Spirits are the “Best Personality” prize of awards season. He had even threatened prior to the Oscars that if he was snubbed he would make so many more bad movies with Netflix, which he very quickly followed up on.

Here’s the full list of nominees below, with winners updating live as they come in, as well as links to reviews for the nominated films:

Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The 40-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

Sound of Metal

John Casssavetes Award

The Killing of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue

Saint Frances

Best Screenplay

Bad Education

Minari

The Half of It

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green – The Assistant

Noah Hutton – Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

Andy Siara – Palm Springs

James Sweeney – Straight Up

Best Cinematography

The Assistant

Bull

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

She Dies Tomorrow

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee – First Cow

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong – Nine Days

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Rob Morgan – Bull

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner – The Assistant

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze – Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han – Minari

Valerie Mahaffey – French Exit

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari – Winner

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Editing

Andy Canny – The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima – Residue

Enat Sidi – I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami…” (Winner)

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Best International Film

Bacurau – Brazil (Directors: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho)

The Disciple – India (Director: Chaitanya Tamhane)

Night of the Kings – Ivory Coast (Director: Philippe Lacôte)

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time – Hungary (Director: Lili Horvát)

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina (Director: Jasmila Žbanić)

Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim (Winner)

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell – Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi (Winner) – Director of Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein – Director of Bull

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo – Director of Landfall

Elegance Bratton (Winner) – Director of Pier Kids

Elizabeth Lo – Director of Stray

TV CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“City So Real”

“Immigration Nation”

“Love Fraud”

“We’re Here”

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Little America”

“Small Axe”

“A Teacher”

“Unorthodox”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Abby McEnany – “Work in Progress”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – “Never Have I Ever”

Jordan Kristine Seamón – “We Are Who We Are”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance – “Little America”

Adam Ali – “Little America”

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley”

Amit Rahav – “Unorthodox”

Harold Torres – “Zero, Zero, Zero”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” (Winner)

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight