‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Leads 2021 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

“First Cow,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “Nomadland” scored Best Feature Film nominations for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, with “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” leading the pack with seven nominations. “Minari” had six film nominations, and “Nomandland” wound up with five.

And for the first time Film Independent recognized the best in TV. “A Teacher,” “I May Destroy You,” “Little America,” “Small Axe” and “Unorthodox” all landed nominations for Best New Scripted Series. “Unorthodox” and “Little America” each scored three nominations.

Nominations for the 36th annual ceremony were announced Tuesday via Film Independent’s website and YouTube channel by Laverne Cox, Barry Jenkins and Olivia Wilde.

Though the awards are generally held the Saturday afternoon before the Oscars ceremony, the show has been moved up to a primetime slot on Thursday, April 22 and will air on IFC that will also be simulcast on AMC+ and made available on AMC+ and on demand the next day.

The newly added TV categories this year included Best New Scripted Series, Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series, Best Male Performance, Best Female Performance and Best Ensemble Cast.

List of Nominees (Updating)



Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The 40-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

Sound of Metal

John Casssavetes Award

The Killing of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue

Saint Frances

Best Screenplay

Bad Education

Minari

The Half of It

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Noah Hutton, Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Andy Siara, Palm Springs

James Sweeney, Straight Up

Best Cinematography

The Assistant

Bull

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

She Dies Tomorrow

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee – First Cow

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong – Nine Days

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Rob Morgan – Bull

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie – “Miss Juneteenth”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan – “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Julia Garner – “The Assistant”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze – Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han – Minari

Valerie Mahaffey – French Exit

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung

Emerald Fennell

Eliza Hittman

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Editing

Andy Canny, The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima, Residue

Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami…”

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Best International Film



Bacurau – Brazil (Directors: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho)

The Disciple – India (Director: Chaitanya Tamhane)

Night of the Kings – Ivory Coast (Director: Philippe Lacôte)

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time – Hungary (Director: Lili Horvát)

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina (Director: Jasmila Žbanić)

Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award



David Midell – Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi – Director of Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein – Director of Bull

Truer Than Fiction Award



Cecilia Aldarondo – Director of Landfall

Elegance Bratton – Director of Pier Kids

Elizabeth Lo – Director of Stray

TV CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“City So Real”

“Immigration Nation”

“Love Fraud”

“We’re Here”

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Little America”

“Small Axe”

“A Teacher”

“Unorthodox”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Abby McEnany – “Work in Progress”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – “Never Have I Ever”

Jordan Kristine Seamón – “We Are Who We Are”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance – “Little America”

Adam Ali – “Little America”

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley”

Amit Rahav – “Unorthodox”

Harold Torres – “Zero, Zero, Zero”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” -

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia,

Stephen Wight