2021 MTV Unscripted Movie and TV Awards: Complete List of Winners

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” won Best Docu-Reality Show and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” took home Best Competition Series at the second night of MTV’s 2021 Movie and TV Awards.

Tonight’s event, the second of a two-night awards show, was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and focused exclusively on awarding the best and buzziest in reality TV.

This year MTV opted for two shows this year instead of its typical one-night affair, with Leslie Jones hosting the first night of scripted awards.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its across-the-pond spinoff “Drag Race UK” led the night this year, with five nominations and three wins total. These included Best Competition Series and a Best Host win for RuPaul, who was also nominated for the category in 2017.

Other winners in the unscripted category included “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which took home the golden popcorn for best talk/topical show and “The Bachlorette,” which won best dating show in its first year nominated.

Executive producers for both the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production. Lisa Lauricella is the music talent executive for both events.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Black Ink Crew New York”

“Bling Empire”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (Winner)

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST DATING SHOW

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Ex On The Beach”

“Love Is Blind”

“Ready to Love”

“The Bachelorette” (Winner)

BEST REALITY CAST

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“Legendary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)

“The Challenge”

“The Circle”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Deliciousness”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Making The Cut”

“Nailed It!” (Winner)

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Bling Empire”

“Cardi Tries”

“Selena + Chef” (Winner)

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Winner)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

“Floor Is Lava”

“Impractical Jokers” (Winner)

“Kids Say the Darndest Things”

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”

“Ridiculousness”

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)

T.J. Lavin – “The Challenge”

Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock (Winner)

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

“Catfish: The TV Show” (Winner)

“Evil Lives Here”

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

“Unsolved Mysteries”

BEST FIGHT

“Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

“Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West (Winner)

“Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

“Acapulco Shore”

“Geordie Shore”

“Love Island” (ITV) (Winner)

“¡Nailed it! México”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY