Ratings: ABC Is Thursday’s Top Pick With 2021 NFL Draft

CBS, NBC and Univision all tied for second place in primetime ratings among adults 18-49, while Fox settled for a fifth-place key-demo tie with Telemundo.

Who needs “Grey’s Anatomy”? ABC finished first on Thursday with its coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft. So both Trevor Lawrence (pictured above) and ABC were No. 1 last night.

Yeah, Fox’s “Let’s Be Real” special did real bad. “Let’s Be Real,” which hails from Robert Smigel, is a satirical (puppet) comedy series that covers politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.24 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the NFL Draft.

CBS, NBC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. CBS and NBC both had 3 shares, Univision got a 2. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.15 million, NBC was third with 2.9 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/5 and 7 million total viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” received a 0.5/3 and 5.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Mom” had the same Nielsen numbers as its lead-in. “B Positive” at 9:30 got a 0.4/3 and 4 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

For NBC, “Manifest” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 3.2 million total viewers. A second episode at 9 did the same. A repeat followed.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share, Fox got a 1. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Telemundo was sixth with 908,000.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Last Man Standing” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Let’s Be Real” managed a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 840,000. A special titled “William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 915,000 total viewers. A rerun followed.