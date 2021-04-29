Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Sinks With First-Ever ‘Masky Awards’ Episode

Joe Biden addressed the joint sessions of Congress last night for the first time as president of the United States of America. Also a first was Fox’s “Masked Singer” Masky Awards.

ABC, NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC and Fox had 4 shares, NBC got a 3. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 3 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.9 million and Fox was fourth with 2.3 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “Home Economics” settled for a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. Biden’s address ran throughout the rest of primetime, drawing a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers from 9-10 and a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers in its second hour.

For NBC, following a rerun of “Chicago Med,” Biden’s speech to the joint sessions of Congress put up a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers from 9-10. From 10-11, the address garnered a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

For Fox, from 8-9, “The Masked Singer’s” singalong and first-ever “Masky Awards” special received a 0.8/5 and 3.5 million viewers. Fox then aired Biden’s address when it started at 9, bringing in a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million viewers for the first hour and a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million viewers for the second.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3, but first in total viewers with 3.2 million. At 8 p.m. “The Price Is Right at Night” special managed a 0.5/4 and 4 million viewers. Biden’s address followed, receiving a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers from 9-10, and a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million from 10-11.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 904,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 775,000. “Kung Fu” got a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers at 8. At 9, “Nancy Drew” closed the night with a 0.1/1 and 517,000.