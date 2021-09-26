We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

2021 Tony Awards 6 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From ‘Slave Play’ to Mary-Louise Parker (Photos)

The show honoring the best of a pandemic-shortened Broadway season went off script in some big, big ways

| September 26, 2021 @ 8:03 PM
tony award snub surprises

Photos: Matthew Marcus; Getty Images; Joan Marcus

tony award snub surprises
Getty Images

Surprise: "The Inheritance"

Matthew Lopez's two-night drama about gay men during the AIDS crisis took home four awards, including a surprise win for Best Play.

slave play
Photo: Matthew Murphy

Snub: "Slave Play"

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris' provocative, button-pushing drama came into the ceremony with 12 nominations -- a record for a nonmusical. But it went home empty-handed.

mary-louise parker
Getty Images

Surprise: Mary-Louise Parker

Twenty years after winning Best Actress in a Play for "Proof," Parker repeated for the two-person drama "The Sound Inside."

Joaquina Kalukango slave play
Photo: Matthew Murphy

Snub: Joaquina Kalukango

The actress, who appeared in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and played Betty X in "One Night in Miami," was considered the front-runner for her lead performance in the drama "Slave Play."

christmas carol campbell scott
Photo: Joan Marcus

Surprise: "A Christmas Carol"

This import from London's Old Vic -- starring Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge -- took home a remarkable five Tony Awards, mostly in technical categories. (It also nabbed a rare win for Best Original Score -- since no original musical managed to open in a 2019-20 season cut short by the pandemic.)

andrew burnap
Getty Images

Surprise: Andrew Burnap

The young actor made his Broadway debut in the lead role of Matthew Lopez's "The Inheritance" -- and snagged the Tony from better-known stars like Jake Gyllenhaal ("See Wall/A Life") Tom Hiddleston ("Betrayal") and Blair Underwood ("A Soldier's Play").

LIKE US