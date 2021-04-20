The 2021 Webby Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Google, HBO and Comedy Central are leading the pack with the most nominations.
HBO Max, Peacock, MasterClass, CNN and PBS were all nominated for the best streaming service award for mobile and over-the-top app features. “Stephen Colbert at Home,” Comedy Central, the Fail Army Facebook page and “The Daily Show” Twitter account are all in the running for the humor award.
In the viral video category, Billie Eilish’s “Same Interview, the Fourth Year” with Vanity Fair earned a nomination, while James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Gordon Ramsay, Sir David Attenborough and Bon Jovi nabbed nominations in the celebrity/fan social category.
In the events and livestreams category, Disney’s “Hamilton” watch party on Twitter, WWE Wrestlemania 36, RMG’s Black Entrepreneurs Day, Adobe’s CoCreate series and NASA’s Launch America all nabbed nominations.
The Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet, including websites, video, advertising, media and PR, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games. More than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide were received this year. All nominees are eligible to win two other awards: the Webby Award, selected by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted on by fans. Voting is open here until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Winners will be announced on May 18 at a virtual ceremony hosted by Jameela Jamil. Viewers will be able to watch online at the Webby Awards website.
A highlighted list of nominees is below. For the full list, click here.
Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)
- Best Ever Food Review Show
- La Rosalía – Cut+Run
- Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run
- Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post
- Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal
Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)
- Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM
- Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music
- ComplexLand – Jam3
- Adobe MAX – Adobe
- 2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.
Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)
- RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman
- Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group
- Honor Her Wish – Markham Group
- Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
Public Service & Activism (Video)
- Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- Unpack That – The Root
- A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media
- GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD
- Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation
Music, General (Virtual & Remote)
- Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim
- She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
- Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney
- Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide
Humor, General (Social)
- Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital
- Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital
- Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media
- Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations
- The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
- HISTORY This Week – A+E Networks
- Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata – Wondery
- Family Secrets – iHeart Podcast Network
- Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News
- It Was Said – Cadence13
Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
- American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts
- My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.
- Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US
- Wind of Change – Spotify Studios
- Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle
Television & Film, General (Podcasts)
- Office Ladies – Earwolf
- EW’s BINGE (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)
- Sista Brunch
- Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group
- Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO
Diversity & Conclusion, General Series (Podcasts)
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media
- The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones
- The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media
- Hear to Slay – Luminary
- Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios
Crime & Justice, General Series (Podcasts)
- Bad People – BBC Sounds
- Evil By Design – CBC
- Wrongful Conviction- Junk Science – Signal Co. No1
- Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News
- Scam Goddess – Team Coco
Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)
- Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA
- Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine
- Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG
- WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE
- Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney
Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)
- CNN – CNN
- NBCUniversal Peacock Television App – NBCUniversal
- HBO Max – Best Streaming Service – HBO Max
- PBS Video App – PBS
- MasterClass – MasterClass
Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)
- ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA
- Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu
- Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive
- Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design
Television & Film (Social Video)
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital
- Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney
- SCOOB- #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO
- Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix
Sports (General Social)
- NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association
- @NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA
- theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.
- WWE social media – WWE
- SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN
Celebrity/Fan (General Social)
- Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York
- Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback
- Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay
- Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
- The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital
Media & Entertainment (General Virtual & Remote)
- Vought Experience – Amazon Prime Video
- The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
- Insecure: Virtual Premiere Block Party – HBO
- Dispatches From Elsewhere ARG – AMC Networks
- Virtual HBCU Homecoming – L2C Studios
Viral, General Video (Video)
- Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year | Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment
- #WouldYouHireTrump
- Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models
- Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.
- The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions
News & Politics, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
- Complex’s ‘Pull Up & Vote’ Campaign
- #VoteBecause – nonproft
- Decoded, an MTV News Production
- When the vote made all the difference – CBS News
- Go There – CNN
Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
- In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review
- Should This Exist? – WaitWhat
- Hacker Valley Studio
- Get WIRED
- Equity – TechCrunch
Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- Keke Palmer’s “Turnt Up With The Taylors” – Kids at Play
- Sesame Street YouTube Channel
- Honest Trailers – FANDOM
- Variety’s Actors on Actors
- Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV
Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)
- Slow Burn: David Duke – Slate
- The FRONTLINE Dispatch
- The Big Steal – Fresh Air Production
- Say Their Name – Acast
- Black History in Two Minutes – Hidden Empire Film Group
News & Politics, General Series (Podcasts)
- How to Sell a Massacre: Al Jazeera Investigates Extra
- What A Day – Crooked Media
- In The Thick
- Our America with Julián Castro – Lemonada Media
- Today, Explained – Vox Media Podcast Network