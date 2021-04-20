The 2021 Webby Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Google, HBO and Comedy Central are leading the pack with the most nominations.

HBO Max, Peacock, MasterClass, CNN and PBS were all nominated for the best streaming service award for mobile and over-the-top app features. “Stephen Colbert at Home,” Comedy Central, the Fail Army Facebook page and “The Daily Show” Twitter account are all in the running for the humor award.

In the viral video category, Billie Eilish’s “Same Interview, the Fourth Year” with Vanity Fair earned a nomination, while James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Gordon Ramsay, Sir David Attenborough and Bon Jovi nabbed nominations in the celebrity/fan social category.

In the events and livestreams category, Disney’s “Hamilton” watch party on Twitter, WWE Wrestlemania 36, RMG’s Black Entrepreneurs Day, Adobe’s CoCreate series and NASA’s Launch America all nabbed nominations.

The Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet, including websites, video, advertising, media and PR, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games. More than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide were received this year. All nominees are eligible to win two other awards: the Webby Award, selected by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted on by fans. Voting is open here until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Winners will be announced on May 18 at a virtual ceremony hosted by Jameela Jamil. Viewers will be able to watch online at the Webby Awards website.

A highlighted list of nominees is below. For the full list, click here.

Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)

Best Ever Food Review Show

La Rosalía – Cut+Run

Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run

Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post

Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal

Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)

Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM

Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music

ComplexLand – Jam3

Adobe MAX – Adobe

2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.

Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)

RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman

Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group

Honor Her Wish – Markham Group

Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG

Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital

Public Service & Activism (Video)

Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Unpack That – The Root

A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media

GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD

Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation

Music, General (Virtual & Remote)

Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim

She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital

Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney

Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide

Humor, General (Social)

Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital

Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital

Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media

Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations

The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital

Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

HISTORY This Week – A+E Networks

Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata – Wondery

Family Secrets – iHeart Podcast Network

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News

It Was Said – Cadence13

Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts

My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.

Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US

Wind of Change – Spotify Studios

Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle

Television & Film, General (Podcasts)

Office Ladies – Earwolf

EW’s BINGE (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)

Sista Brunch

Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group

Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO

Diversity & Conclusion, General Series (Podcasts)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media

The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones

The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media

Hear to Slay – Luminary

Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios

Crime & Justice, General Series (Podcasts)

Bad People – BBC Sounds

Evil By Design – CBC

Wrongful Conviction- Junk Science – Signal Co. No1

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News

Scam Goddess – Team Coco

Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)

Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA

Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine

Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG

WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE

Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney

Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)

CNN – CNN

NBCUniversal Peacock Television App – NBCUniversal

HBO Max – Best Streaming Service – HBO Max

PBS Video App – PBS

MasterClass – MasterClass

Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)

ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA

Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu

Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive

Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design

Television & Film (Social Video)

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital

Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney

SCOOB- #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment

Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO

Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix

Sports (General Social)

NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association

@NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA

theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.

WWE social media – WWE

SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN

Celebrity/Fan (General Social)

Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York

Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback

Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay

Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital

Media & Entertainment (General Virtual & Remote)

Vought Experience – Amazon Prime Video

The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital

Insecure: Virtual Premiere Block Party – HBO

Dispatches From Elsewhere ARG – AMC Networks

Virtual HBCU Homecoming – L2C Studios

Viral, General Video (Video)

Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year | Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment

#WouldYouHireTrump

Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models

Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.

The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions

News & Politics, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Complex’s ‘Pull Up & Vote’ Campaign

#VoteBecause – nonproft

Decoded, an MTV News Production

When the vote made all the difference – CBS News

Go There – CNN

Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review

Should This Exist? – WaitWhat

Hacker Valley Studio

Get WIRED

Equity – TechCrunch

Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)

Keke Palmer’s “Turnt Up With The Taylors” – Kids at Play

Sesame Street YouTube Channel

Honest Trailers – FANDOM

Variety’s Actors on Actors

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV

Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)

Slow Burn: David Duke – Slate

The FRONTLINE Dispatch

The Big Steal – Fresh Air Production

Say Their Name – Acast

Black History in Two Minutes – Hidden Empire Film Group

News & Politics, General Series (Podcasts)