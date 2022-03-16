The nominations are in for the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kane Brown leads the competition with four nominations, including “Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

Other leading nominees include Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, as well as first-time nominees — BRELAND and Cody Johnson — all with three nominations.

Carrie Underwood, who has the most wins in CMT history with 23 total, is once again nominated for Video of the Year, for her single with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The initial round of nominations for Video of the Year includes 12 acts and will be narrowed down to a group of finalists on April 4, at which point the second round of voting begins. Those votes will be determined on social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

CMT unveiled the nominations list on Wednesday, and if you’re not familiar with the show, it’s country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the show will air live from Nashville on CBS on Monday, April 11 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET and will also be available for live streaming and on demand on Paramount+.

This will be the show’s first-ever broadcast on CBS after it was announced last year that the awards would move off the network they’re named for. However, CMT will additionally air an extended cut of the awards with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content on Friday, April 15 at 8-11:30 p.m. ET as part of CMT Music Awards Week.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment); Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is co-executive producer.

Fan voting for the 2022 CMT Music Awards is now open at vote.cmt.com. See the complete list of nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”



MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”



GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”



BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”



COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”



CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR



Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”



CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR



Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)