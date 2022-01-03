Carrie Underwood’s Tweets About ‘Cobra Kai’ Landed Her That Season 4 Cameo

Move over “Sunday Night” football jam. Carrie Underwood has a new rock song to belt — this one on streaming.

The former “American Idol,” who sings the theme to NBC’s “Sunday Night” NFL game each week, made a surprise appearance performing Survivor’s “The Moment of Truth” in the recently released fourth season of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix. Underwood covered the song, which appeared in the first “Karate Kid” movie, at the All Valley Karate Tournament featured in the two-part season finale.

“I grew up watching Daniel and Johnny, and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is the ‘Karate Kid,'” Underwood said in a statement. “Once I discovered ‘Cobra Kai’ a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song. I cannot wait to watch every new episode!”

And her cameo was made possible because producers saw her tweeting about the show a few years back.

“We found out, when the show moved over to Netflix and there would be people tweeting about how much they loved the show, and Carrie Underwood was one of them,” Writer and executive producer Josh Heald told ET.

“We’re all fans of her,” Heald added, noting writers had an idea to put her into the tournament scene, which clearly happened.

On New Year’s Eve, Underwood even tweeted a photo of herself in a “Cobra Kai” gi.

“Tonight’s plans involve champagne and @CobraKaiSeries!” she wrote. “I’m pretty sure @WilliamZabka

stole this from wardrobe to give to me, but it’s being put to good use! cheers, everyone!”

Tonight’s plans involve champagne and @CobraKaiSeries ! I’m pretty sure @WilliamZabka stole this from wardrobe to give to me, but it’s being put to good use! 🐍 🐍🐍 🦅 🦅🦅 🥋 🥋🥋🥂🥂 🥂 cheers, everyone! pic.twitter.com/BBmkG4jaZN — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 1, 2022

“Cobra Kai” stars Ralph Macchio, Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List and Martin Kove, with Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, Griffin Santopietro and Thomas Ian Griffith.

Here’s a logline for Netflix’s latest season of the show: “Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment, are executive producers on the show alongside Heald. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.