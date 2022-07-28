ABC and CNN lead the nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which were announced Thursday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

NATAS also revealed that Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour” and Sir David Attenborough will receive honorary awards at this year’s ceremonies. The news categories, where Woodruff will be honored, will be presented on Wednesday, Sep. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EDT and the ceremony for the documentary Categories, where Attenborough will be honored, will be held Thursday, Sep. 29th at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Attenborough’s many docuseries include “Life on Earth,” “The Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth.”

A number of the nominated news segments, reports and documentaries were dedicated to the Jan. 6 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, including those by ABC, CBS, NBC, The New Yorker, Hulu, and PBS.

THE NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning (CBS)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

The Lead with Jake Tapper (CNN)

TODAY (NBC)



Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20 (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

ABC News Soul of a Nation (ABC)

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Anna Kook ( AJ+)

Omar Jimenez (CNN)

Antonia Hylton (NBC)

Paola Ramos (Vice)

Rachel Scott (ABC)

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events: The January 6th Insurrection (ABC)

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis (CNN)

CBS News: Assault on the Capitol (CBS)

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border (CNN)

NBC News Specials: January 6 Attack on the Capitol (NBC)

PBS NewsHour: PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count (PBS)

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes: January 6th (CBS)

60 Minutes: The Beast (CBS)

A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege (The New Yorker)

ABC News Originals for Hulu: 24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol (Hulu)

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir: The Insurrection (ABC)

Vice News: Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (Vice)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)

Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)

The Climate Crisis

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage: The Coup in Myanmar (CNN)

VICE News Tonight (Vice)

India’s Deadly Delta Wave

VICE News Tonight (Vice)

Battle For Care

VICE News Tonight (Vice

Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20: George Floyd (ABC)

The Fall of Afghanistan (CNN)

VICE News Tonight

Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan VICE News Tonight (Vice)

Yemen: The Forgotten War VICE News Tonight (Vice)

Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban (Vice)

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

A Fareed Zakaria Special: A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP (CNN)

CBS News Face the Nation, Afghanistan’s Collapse (CBS)

CBS News Face the Nation, Dr. Deborah Birx: A COVID Autopsy (CBS)

Meet the Press: Schools, America & Race (NBC)

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Reigning Chaos (Showtime)

This Week with George Stephanopoulos: Capitol Insurrection (ABC)

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

137 Shots Netflix

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis Netflix

FRONTLINE: China’s COVID Secrets PBS

FRONTLINE: American Insurrection PBS

In the Same Breath HBO

The Rescue National Geographic



Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street ( HBO)

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks ( HBO)

Paper and Glue (MSNBC )

The One and Only Dick Gregory (Showtime)

The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)

The complete list of nominees is available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv

The nominations were chosen from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming anddigital media news and documentary industry.