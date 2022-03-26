Results for the 42nd Razzie Awards are in — and if you had anything to do with “Diana: The Musical,” you might want to go back to bed.

The big, fat Broadway bomb about the Princess of Wales beamed into your living room courtesy of Netflix was this year’s big Razzie “winner,” taking home five of what the group calls its “un-coveted … tacky, gold-spray-painted statuettes.”

The streaming version of the stage musical bagged Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Jeanna de Waal), Worst Supporting Actress (Judy Kaye, who actually played two roles), Worst Director (Christopher Ashley) and Worst Screenplay (script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan). The group pointed out how richly the “Diana” script deserved the honor for “featuring some of the year’s most ridiculed dialogue and lyrics — Including rhyming ‘Camilla’ with both ‘Manilla’ and ‘Godzilla.'”

Faring almost as miserably was “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with slam dunks for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel; Worst Actor (LeBron James); and Worst Screen Couple (James and “Any Warner Cartoon Character or WarnerMedia Product He Dribbles On).”

Sadly, that last “Space Jam” triumph meant Jared Leto failed to sweep the two categories in which he was nominated for his Fredo-Corleone-by-way-of-Super-Mario “House of Gucci” performance. He lost Worst Screen Couple (“Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent”) but emerged the victor of Worst Supporting Actor and can now proudly place his Golden Razzie trophy (valued at $4.97) next to his Oscar.

Will Smith, a previous four-time Golden Raspberry winner, was the recipient of the back-handed compliment known as the Razzie Redeemer Award, for his Oscar-nominated performance in “King Richard.” He beat Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) and Nicolas Cage (“Pig”) for the distinction.

And finally, there’s Bruce Willis, who came out on top after a months-long dirty, rotten slugfest of a race against himself — eight of himselves, to be precise. The only nominee to score his very own category — Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie — he triumphed with “Cosmic Sin.”

Founded in 1981 by cinephiles John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzies celebrate the worst in moviemaking each year. The group is made up of some 1,000 voters, “spanning almost every continent and 49 U.S. States, except one of the Carolinas,” as the latest press release explained. Good-natured past honorees who gamely accepted their Golden Raspberries in person include Halle Berry for “Catwoman” and Sandra Bullock, who stopped by to pick up her Worst Actress prize for “All About Steve” the day before she won an Oscar for “The Blind Side.”

Here is the full list of 2022’s Razzie nominees.

WORST PICTURE

***”Diana: The Musical” (The Netflix Version) WINNER

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / “Diana the Musical”

***LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” WINNER

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

***Jeanna de Waal / “Diana: The Musical” WINNER

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie (As Camilla) / “Diana: The Musical”

***Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / “Diana the Musical” WINNER

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / “Diana: The Musical”

***Jared Leto / “House of Gucci” WINNER

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis / “American Siege”

Bruce Willis / “Apex”

***Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin” WINNER

Bruce Willis / “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis / “Fortress”

Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / “Diana: The Musical”

***LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” WINNER

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of “Cruella deVil”)

***“Space Jam: A New Legacy” WINNER

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (Rap remake of “Oliver Twist”)

“The Woman in the Window” (Rip-Off of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

***Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical” WINNER

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

***”Diana: The Musical” / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan WINNER

“Karen” / Written by “Coke” Daniels

“The Misfits” / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

“Twist” / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

“The Woman in the Window” / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn