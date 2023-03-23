Add the Black Crowes and Darius Rucker to the growing list of stars set to perform at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Rucker and the Black Crowes are teaming up for a world premiere collaboration of the band’s hit, “She Talks to Angels.” The Black Crowes and “CMT Performance of the Year” nominee Rucker will perform for the recently announced “CMT Crossroads,” which will tape in front of an outdoor crowd in downtown Austin, Texas, as part of “CMT Music Awards Week.” The episode will air later this summer.

Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd alongside Ashley McBryde, are also slated to perform at the Moody Center for the CMT Music Awards on April 2.

Roll, who has three nominations at this year’s ceremony, will make his first-ever awards show performance of his hit single “Need A Favor.”

This is also a first for Hubbard. He sets his first ever solo awards performance with his hit song, “Dancin’ In The Country,” off his recent self-titled, debut solo album. Ten years ago, Hubbard debuted on the CMT Music Awards stage with Nelly as part of Florida Georgia Line.

The two-time nominee Judd is returning to the CMT Awards stage after performing a year ago with her mother, the late Naomi Judd, as the two sang “Love Can Build A Bridge.” This year, Judd is collaborating with her recent tour mate and “Video of the Year,” nominee Ashley McBryde for a debut television performance. The duo will also be featured together as part of “The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert,” a special event airing later this spring.

Add these six new performers to join the star-studded previously announced list of performers which include: Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Balerini and Lainey Wilson.

Additionally, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+, on April 2, at 8 p.m ET/PT.