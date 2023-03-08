Country music star Lainey Wilson leads the pack at the 2023 CMT Music Awards with four nominations, followed by Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, who’s co-hosting the award show, and first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who all have three each.

CMT on Wednesday announced the full list of nominees for this year’s ceremony, which airs live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

With four nods, Wilson is nominated for “Female Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year,” and the highly coveted “Video of the Year.”

Carrie Underwood is also in the running for the top award, as she is the most awarded artist in CMT history with a total of 25 wins and is schedule to perform at the award show live in Austin, Texas.

Johnson, Brown, and Roll are all nominated for “Male Video of the Year.” Additionally, Roll was nominated for “Male Breakthrough Video of the Year” for his hit “Son Of A Sinner.” Brown and Johnson are among the 16 nominees for “Video of the Year.”

In total, there are 21 first-time nominees across all categories. The winners will be selected by fans votes, and they can do so by clicking here.

Read on for the full list of nominees for the 2023 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top 6 nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on March 27. The final 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 2. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.



Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEARBest video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).