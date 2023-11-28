Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, actors can return to events.
The stars turned out for the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani in Manhattan Monday night.
Attendee Margot Robbie traded in her pink Barbiecore for black, which was seen on many other attendees including Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”) and Charles Melton (“May December”).
Come back to TheWrap for the full list of winners from the 2023 Gotham Awards and scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals from the fete.
Lily Gladstone
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “The Unknown Country”
George C. Wolfe
Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice — “Rustin”
Michael Mann
Icon & Creator Tribute for Innovation — “Ferrari”
A.V. Rockwell
Nominee, Breakthrough Director Award, Best Feature — “A Thousand and One”
Da’vine Joy Randolph
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “The Holdovers”
Julianne Moore
Attendee
Carey Mulligan
Attendee
Bradley Cooper
Cultural Icon and Creator Tribute — “Maestro”
Laura Dern
Attendee
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Cultural Icon and Creator Tribute (Gerwig) — “Barbie”
Margot Robbie
Attendee
Bob Odenkirk
Attendee
Raven Jackson
Nominee, Breakthrough Director — “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”
Shailene Woodley
Attendee
Rachel McAdams
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
Michelle Williams
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Showing Up”
Teyana Taylor
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance, “A Thousand and One”
Aunjanue Ellis Taylor
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Origin”
Penelope Cruz
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “Ferrari”
Natalie Portman
Attendee
Celine Song
Nominee, Best Feature, Breakthrough Director — “Past Lives”
Rishi Rajani and Lena Waithe
Nominee, Best Feature “A Thousand and One”
Steven Yeun
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Series – Under 40 Minutes — “Beef”
Bella Ramsey
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series — “The Last of Us”
Benny Safdie
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Over 40 Minutes — “Telemarketers”
Morgan Spector
Attendee
Danielle Brooks
Attendee
Janine Nabers
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Swarm”
Bel Powley
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in New Series — “A Small Light”
Greta Lee
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Past Lives”
Charles Melton
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “May December”
Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie
Attendees
Jeffrey Wright
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “American Fiction”
Ali Wong
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Beef”
Nicole Beharie
Attendee
Colman Domingo
Attendee
Lee Sung Jin
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Beef”
Dominique Fishback
Outstanding Performance in a New Series — “Swarm”
Arthur Harari
Nominee, Best Screenplay — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Clea DuVall
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “High School”
Tegan Quin
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “High School”
Glenn Howerton and Jill Howerton
(Glenn) Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “BlackBerry”
Jharrel Jerome
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “I’m a Virgo”
Cailee Spaeny
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Priscilla”
Cash Carraway
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Rain Dogs”
Juliette Binoche
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance, “The Taste of Things”
