2023 Gotham Awards Red Carpet — The Stars Are Back Post Strike | Photos

Margot Robbie, Jeffrey Wright, Greta Lee, Charles Melton attend the 2023 Gotham Awards (Getty Images)
and

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, actors can return to events.

The stars turned out for the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani in Manhattan Monday night.

Attendee Margot Robbie traded in her pink Barbiecore for black, which was seen on many other attendees including Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”) and Charles Melton (“May December”).

Come back to TheWrap for the full list of winners from the 2023 Gotham Awards and scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals from the fete.

Lily Gladstone attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “The Unknown Country”

George C. Wolfe attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

George C. Wolfe
Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice — “Rustin”

Michael Mann attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Michael Mann
Icon & Creator Tribute for Innovation — “Ferrari”

A.V. Rockwell attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A.V. Rockwell
Nominee, Breakthrough Director Award, Best Feature — “A Thousand and One”

Da’vine Joy Randolph attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Da’vine Joy Randolph
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “The Holdovers”

Julianne Moore attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Julianne Moore
Attendee

Carey Mulligan attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan
Attendee

Bradley Cooper attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper
Cultural Icon and Creator Tribute — “Maestro”

Laura Dern attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Laura Dern
Attendee

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Cultural Icon and Creator Tribute (Gerwig) — “Barbie”

Margot Robbie attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie
Attendee

Bob Odenkirk attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bob Odenkirk
Attendee

Raven Jackson attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Raven Jackson
Nominee, Breakthrough Director — “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Shailene Woodley attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley
Attendee

Rachel McAdams attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Michelle Williams attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Showing Up”

Teyana Taylor attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance, “A Thousand and One”

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Origin”

Penélope Cruz attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “Ferrari”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Natalie Portman attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman
Attendee

Celine Song attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Celine Song
Nominee, Best Feature, Breakthrough Director — “Past Lives”

Rishi Rajani and Lena Waithe attend the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rishi Rajani and Lena Waithe
Nominee, Best Feature “A Thousand and One”

Steven Yeun attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Steven Yeun
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Series – Under 40 Minutes — “Beef”

Bella Ramsey attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series — “The Last of Us”

Benny Safdie attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Benny Safdie
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Over 40 Minutes — “Telemarketers”

Morgan Spector attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Morgan Spector
Attendee

Danielle Brooks attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks
Attendee

Janine Nabers attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Janine Nabers
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Swarm”

Bel Powley attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bel Powley
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in New Series — “A Small Light”

Greta Lee attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Greta Lee
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Past Lives”

Charles Melton attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Charles Melton
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “May December”

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie attend the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie
Attendees

Jeffrey Wright attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “American Fiction”

Ali Wong attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ali Wong
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Beef”

Nicole Beharie attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicole Beharie
Attendee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Coleman Domingo attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo
Attendee

Lee Sung Jin attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lee Sung Jin
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Beef”

Dominique Fishback attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback
Outstanding Performance in a New Series — “Swarm”

Arthur Harari attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Arthur Harari
Nominee, Best Screenplay — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Clea DuVall attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Clea DuVall
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “High School”

Tegan Quin attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tegan Quin
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “High School”

Glenn Howerton and Jill Howerton attend the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Glenn Howerton and Jill Howerton
(Glenn) Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance — “BlackBerry”

Jharrel Jerome attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jharrel Jerome
Nominee, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “I’m a Virgo”

Cailee Spaeny attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cailee Spaeny
Nominee, Outstanding Lead Performance — “Priscilla”

Cash Carraway attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cash Carraway
Nominee, Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes — “Rain Dogs”

Juliette Binoche attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Juliette Binoche
Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Performance, “The Taste of Things”

Stan Walker, Origin
