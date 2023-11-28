Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, actors can return to events.

The stars turned out for the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani in Manhattan Monday night.

Attendee Margot Robbie traded in her pink Barbiecore for black, which was seen on many other attendees including Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”) and Charles Melton (“May December”).

