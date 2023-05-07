2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Complete List of Winners

The MTV Movie and TV Awards crowned its 2023 winners on Sunday night sans its planned host, Drew Barrymore, who, ironically, took home the prize for Best Host for “The Drew Barrymore Show” — and accepted it live from her bathroom.

Jennifer Coolidge was thrilled to receive the Comedic Genius Award. “It’s even more special because I was in The Groundlings with Melissa McCarthy and Will Ferrell, so now I can be in the club with them and Sacha Baron Cohen and Kevin Hart and Jack Black,” she said in a clip. “My God, what a fun night!”

Due to the ongoing WGA strike, the show took a different format than previous years and became, largely, a clip show with winners accepting remotely. The decision for the change was made after host Barrymore pulled out in solidarity with the WGA, and MTV scuttled plans for red carpet interviews and an in-person ceremony in order to to avoid run-ins with picketers (and lack of talent willing to show up).

One thing most winners had in common: voicing solidarity with the writers on their shows and films.

Find out who took home the golden popcorn below!

BEST MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI” **WINNER**

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST SHOW

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us” **WINNER**

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

This is your sign to re-watch @TheLastofUsHBO 📺🔁 #TheLastOfUs is your Best Show winner at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/7ufBiDCgxV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler: “Elvis”

Florence Pugh: “Don’t Worry Darling”

KeKe Palmer: “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan: “Creed III”

Tom Cruise: “Top Gun: Maverick” **WINNER**

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza: “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci: “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega: “Wednesday” **WINNER**

Riley Keough: “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink: “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez: “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST HERO

Diego Luna: “Andor”

Jenna Ortega: “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd: “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal: “The Last of Us” ** WINNER**

Tom Cruise: “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” **WINNER**

Harry Styles: “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower: “Stranger Things”

M3GAN: “M3GAN”

The Bear: “Cocaine Bear”

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: “The Last of Us”

Harry Styles and David Dawson: “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: “Outer Banks” **WINNER**

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler: “Murder Mystery 2” **WINNER**

Dylan O’Brien: “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge: “Shotgun Wedding”

KeKe Palmer: “Nope”

Quinta Brunson: “Abbott Elementary”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny: “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey: “The Last of Us”

Emma D’Arcy: “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn: “Stranger Things” **WINNER**

Rachel Sennott: “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

The votes are in! Joseph Quinn is the winner of Breakthrough Performance at the 2023 #MTVAwards 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/cLFH7SnacW — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: “Scream VI” **WINNER**

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5: “Andor”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge: “The White Lotus” **WINNER**

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long: “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott: “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon: “Smile”

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega and Thing: “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: “The Last of Us” **WINNER**

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Name a better duo…we'll wait! 🤝



Congrats to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us on taking home Best Duo at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/01wYM79rWR — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things” **WINNER**

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” from “Scream VI”

Doja Cat: “Vegas” from “Elvis”

Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Taylor Swift: “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” **WINNER**

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians” **WINNER**

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars” **WINNER**

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

The competition was stiff but @RuPaulsDragRace came out on top 🏆 #DragRace: All-Stars is the winner of Best Competition Series at the 2023 #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/LhVQNjHwuu — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore: “The Drew Barrymore Show” **WINNER**

Joel Madden: “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon: “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: “Vanderpump Rules” **WINNER**

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

⭐️ THE DREAM TEAM ⭐️



Ariana Madix, @MusicKillsKate, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent of #PumpRules are your Best Reality On-Screen Team! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/rXRuT1MC83 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” **WINNER**

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”