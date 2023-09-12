Pedro Almodóvar, Spike Lee and Patricia Arquette were among those accepting honors at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute awards Sunday night: George Pimentel photographed the red carpet and inside the show for TheWrap.

Thanks to SAG-AFTRA strike waivers, several actors including Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, were also on hand. “Sing Sing” and “Rustin” actor Colman Domingo was also able to collect his Tribute Performer Award in person, as was “The Dead Don’t Die” star Vicky Krieps.

Enjoy these shots of Lee, who was there to receive the Ebert Director Award, and more awards recipients and presenters.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Willem Dafoe plays a Hunter S. Thompson-esque writer in “Gonzo Girl” from director Patricia Arquette.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock “Daisy Jones & the Six” actress Camila Morrone co-stars with Willem Dafoe in “Gonzo Girl,” the directorial debut of Patricia Arquette.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Patricia Arquette went home with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her feature directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl.” The award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact on women throughout their career.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Viggo Mortensen directs and co-stars with Vicky Krieps in his new film, the “subversive” western “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Vicky Krieps of “Phantom Thread” fame won a Tribute Performer Award for her role in “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Ethan Hawke was on hand for his film “Strange Way of Life.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock “Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs with Ethan Hawke. Her film “Backspot” premiered at the festival.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Tonya Lewis Lee & Spike Lee: The “Do the Right Thing” filmmaker and his wife on the red carpet.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Pedro Almodóvar was at TIFF with his new film, “A Strange Way of Life.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Indonesian actor of “Andragogy” Angga Yunanda with girlfriend Shenina Cinnamon, who stars in “Onde Mande!” and “The Queen of Black Magic.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock “Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy at the Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, at the Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Taika Waititi, Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Taika Waititi & Shawn Levy, Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Cinematographer Łukasz Żal and Ethan Hawke at theTribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Spike Lee accepts the Ebert Director Award. Roger Ebert’s widow, Chaz Ebert; “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey were on hand to present.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Willem Dafoe & Camila Morrone introduce “Gonzo Girl” director Patricia Arquette.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Patricia Arquette accepting the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards. It was first awarded to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh last year.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Colman Domingo accepting his Tribute Performer Award for the prison film “Sing Sing.” He also has the Civil Rights biopic “Rustin” out this fall.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Director Pedro Almodóvar accepting his Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, which recognizes leadership in uniting social impact and cinema.

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock “Backspot” star Devery Jacobs

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Vicky Krieps accepting her Tribute Performer Award for her role in Viggo Mortensen’s western “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Viggo Mortensen & Vicky Krieps, Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Vicky Krieps & Pedro Almodóvar, Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Patricia Arquette & Viggo Mortensen at the Tribute Awards. They costarred in Sean Penn’s 1991 drama “The Indian Runner.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock “Boyhood” costars Patricia Arquette & Ethan Hawke reunite at the Tribute Awards

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, who costarred in the 2009 film

“Daybreakers,” at the Tribute Awards