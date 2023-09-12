The Scene at the 2023 TIFF Tribute Awards: Pedro Almodóvar, Spike Lee, Patricia Arquette, More (Exclusive Photos)

Photographer George Pimentel was on the scene in Toronto for TheWrap

Pedro Almodóvar, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel

Pedro Almodóvar, Spike Lee and Patricia Arquette were among those accepting honors at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute awards Sunday night: George Pimentel photographed the red carpet and inside the show for TheWrap.

Thanks to SAG-AFTRA strike waivers, several actors including Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, were also on hand. “Sing Sing” and “Rustin” actor Colman Domingo was also able to collect his Tribute Performer Award in person, as was “The Dead Don’t Die” star Vicky Krieps.

Enjoy these shots of Lee, who was there to receive the Ebert Director Award, and more awards recipients and presenters.

Willem Dafoe, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe plays a Hunter S. Thompson-esque writer in “Gonzo Girl” from director Patricia Arquette.

Camila Morrone, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

“Daisy Jones & the Six” actress Camila Morrone co-stars with Willem Dafoe in “Gonzo Girl,” the directorial debut of Patricia Arquette.

Patricia Arquette, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette went home with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her feature directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl.” The award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact on women throughout their career.

Viggo Mortensen, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Viggo Mortensen directs and co-stars with Vicky Krieps in his new film, the “subversive” western “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

Vicky Krieps, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Vicky Krieps of “Phantom Thread” fame won a Tribute Performer Award for her role in “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

Ethan Hawke, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ethan Hawke was on hand for his film “Strange Way of Life.”

Devery Jacobs & Ethan Hawke, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

“Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs with Ethan Hawke. Her film “Backspot” premiered at the festival.

Tonya Lewis Lee & Spike Lee, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Tonya Lewis Lee & Spike Lee: The “Do the Right Thing” filmmaker and his wife on the red carpet.

Pedro Almodóvar, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Pedro Almodóvar was at TIFF with his new film, “A Strange Way of Life.”

Angga Yunanda & Shenina Cinnamon, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Indonesian actor of “Andragogy” Angga Yunanda with girlfriend Shenina Cinnamon, who stars in “Onde Mande!” and “The Queen of Black Magic.”

Shawn Levy, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

“Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy at the Tribute Awards

Cameron Bailey, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, at the Tribute Awards

Taika Waititi, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Taika Waititi, Tribute Awards

Taika Waititi & Shawn Levy, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Taika Waititi & Shawn Levy, Tribute Awards

Łukasz Żal & Ethan Hawke, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Cinematographer Łukasz Żal and Ethan Hawke at theTribute Awards

Spike Lee, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Spike Lee accepts the Ebert Director Award. Roger Ebert’s widow, Chaz Ebert; “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey were on hand to present.

Willem Dafoe & Camila Morrone, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe & Camila Morrone introduce “Gonzo Girl” director Patricia Arquette.

Patricia Arquette, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette accepting the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards. It was first awarded to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh last year.

Colman Domingo, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo accepting his Tribute Performer Award for the prison film “Sing Sing.” He also has the Civil Rights biopic “Rustin” out this fall.

Pedro Almodóvar, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Director Pedro Almodóvar accepting his Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, which recognizes leadership in uniting social impact and cinema.

Devery Jacobs, Tribute Awards TIFF
"Backspot" star Devery Jacobs

“Backspot” star Devery Jacobs

Vicky Krieps, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Vicky Krieps accepting her Tribute Performer Award for her role in Viggo Mortensen’s western “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

Viggo Mortensen & Vicky Krieps, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Viggo Mortensen & Vicky Krieps, Tribute Awards

Vicky Krieps & Pedro Almodóvar, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Vicky Krieps & Pedro Almodóvar, Tribute Awards

Patricia Arquette & Viggo Mortensen, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette & Viggo Mortensen at the Tribute Awards. They costarred in Sean Penn’s 1991 drama “The Indian Runner.”

Patricia Arquette & Ethan Hawke, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

“Boyhood” costars Patricia Arquette & Ethan Hawke reunite at the Tribute Awards

Willem Dafoe & Ethan Hawke, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, who costarred in the 2009 film
“Daybreakers,” at the Tribute Awards

Patricia Arquette & Camila Morrone, Tribute Awards TIFF
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette & Camila Morrone of “Gonzo Girl” at the Tribute Awards

Willem Dafoe and Camilla Morrone in "Gonzo Girl"
Sharon Knolle

