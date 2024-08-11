How to Watch the Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are coming to a close.

Although it feels like the games just started, the closing ceremony has finally come upon us. After two weeks of competition, the closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Like the rest of the Olympic Games this year, the closing ceremony will be viewable on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s what for Sunday’s grand finale.

What Time is the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony will air at 9 p.m. CEST. For U.S. audiences, that’s 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

How Can I watch the closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will be presented across NBC and Telemundo. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Who is hosting the closing ceremony?

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is joining Mike Tirico, Terry Gannon and Tara Lipinski in hosting the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The night will also feature the “handover” to Los Angeles, the city hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics. Snoop Dogg – who has been on his own hosting duties throughout the Paris games – will participate in the LA28 handover event.

Who is performing at the closing ceremony?

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform during the closing ceremony, as first reported by Variety. It has also been reported that there will be a pretaped and live performance mixture during the ceremony in Paris.

Who are Team USA’s closing ceremony flagbearers?

Swimmer Katie Ledecky – who became the winningest American woman when it came to Olympic medals at the 2024 games – and rower Nick Mead will bear the flag for the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Lebron James and Coco Gauffe shared the honor for the opening ceremony.

When are the next Summer Olympics?

The next Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles from July 14-30, 2028.