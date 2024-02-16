You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Puppy Bowl XX fetched 12.6 million viewers across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.

The three-hour matchup, which returned for a 20th year on Feb. 11, secured its spot as the #1 non-sports cable telecast of the day in all key demographics. It delivered L3 ratings of 0.78, 0.54, 0.25, and 0.16 on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery and truTV, respectively.

However, the Super Bowl alternative came in below last year’s five-year high of 13.2 million viewers.

Puppy Bowl XX featured 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories. Team Ruff’s Moosh was crowned this year’s MVP (Most Valuable Pup).

The event also included talent from across Warner Bros. Discovery’s portfolio, including CNN’s Jake Tapper, Food Network’s Guy Fieri and NHL on TNT’s Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette and Colby Armstrong.

Some of the rescue puppies also made cameo appearances in promotions for Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid” and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

Puppy Bowl XX is available to stream now on Max and discovery+.