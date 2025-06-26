Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén to Announce 2025 Emmy Nominees

Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén are set to reveal the 2025 Emmy nominees on July 15, the Television Academy announced on Thursday.

The “Running Point” actress and the “What We Do in the Shadows” actor will reveal the nominations for the 77th Annual Emmy Awards live from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre that morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

“This year’s submissions reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said in statement. “Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community. I’m thrilled to welcome Harvey and Brenda to help us honor the nominees and kick off what promises to be an unforgettable Emmy celebration.”

Final-round voting will then take place from Aug. 18-27, with the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala set for Sept. 6 and 7.

Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmys on Sept. 14 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/5 to 8 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.