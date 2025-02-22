2025 Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Demi Moore, Emma Stone, Colman Domingo and More | Photos

Stars and filmmakers from the indie world walk the carpet on Saturday

Demi Moore, Questlove and more arrive at the 2025 Spirit Awards (Getty Images)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

The 40th anniversary Film Independent Spirit Awards got underway Saturday afternoon, and plenty of stars and filmmakers from the indie world walked the blue carpet ahead of the ceremony. In addition to host Aidy Bryant, presenters include Kathryn Hahn, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Alana Haim, Questlove, Hunter Schafer and more.

Nominees this year range from Amy Adams to Sebastian Stan to Demi Moore to Kieran Culkin.

See photos from the 2025 Spirit Awards blue carpet below.

Demi Moore, Pilaf
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Demi Moore, actress

Emma Stone
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Emma Stone, actress

Colman Domingo
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo, actor

Colman Domingo, Raúl Domingo
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo, actor and Raúl Domingo, producer

Édgar Ramírez
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Édgar Ramírez, actor

Mikey Madison
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Mikey Madison, actress

Kathryn Hahn
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn, actress

Natasha Rothwell
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell, actress

Amy Adams
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Amy Adams, actress

Marianne Jean-Baptiste
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, actress

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, actress

Elizabeth Olsen
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen, actress

Molly Shannon
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Molly Shannon, actress

Questlove
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Questlove, record producer

Joan Chen
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Joan Chen, actress

RaMell Ross
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

RaMell Ross, director

Jesse Eisenberg
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jesse Eisenberg, actor

Walton Goggins
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Walton Goggins, actor

Melissa Roxburgh
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Melissa Roxburgh, actress

Ryan Destiny
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Ryan Destiny, actress

Mark Duplass
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Mark Duplass, actor

Natalie Morales
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Natalie Morales, actress

Jay Duplass
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jay Duplass, actor

Moeka Hoshi
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Moeka Hoshi, actress

James Scully, Julio Torres
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

 James Scully, actor and Julio Torres, comedian

June Squibb
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

June Squibb, actress

Rachel Morrison
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Rachel Morrison, cinematographer

Hiroyuki Sanada
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hiroyuki Sanada, actor

Sean Baker
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sean Baker, director

Nava Mau
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nava Mau, actress

Hansjörg Weißbrich
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hansjörg Weißbrich, director

Aidy Bryant
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Aidy Bryant, actress

Emily Kassie
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Emily Kassie, director

Greg Kwedar
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Greg Kwedar, director

Rachael Harris
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Rachael Harris, actress

Jessica Gunning
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Jessica Gunning, actress

Julia Fox
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Julia Fox, actress

Sarah Friedland
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Sarah Friedland, director

Caryn Capotosto
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Caryn Capotosto, producer

Danielle Deadwyler
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Danielle Deadwyler, actress

Adam Pearson
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Adam Pearson, actor

Jaylee Hamidi
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jaylee Hamidi, actress

