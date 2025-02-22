2025 Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Demi Moore, Emma Stone, Colman Domingo and More | Photos

The 40th anniversary Film Independent Spirit Awards got underway Saturday afternoon, and plenty of stars and filmmakers from the indie world walked the blue carpet ahead of the ceremony. In addition to host Aidy Bryant, presenters include Kathryn Hahn, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Alana Haim, Questlove, Hunter Schafer and more.
Nominees this year range from Amy Adams to Sebastian Stan to Demi Moore to Kieran Culkin.
See photos from the 2025 Spirit Awards blue carpet below.
Demi Moore, actress
Emma Stone, actress
Colman Domingo, actor
Colman Domingo, actor and Raúl Domingo, producer
Édgar Ramírez, actor
Mikey Madison, actress
Kathryn Hahn, actress
Natasha Rothwell, actress
Amy Adams, actress
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, actress
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, actress
Elizabeth Olsen, actress
Molly Shannon, actress
Questlove, record producer
Joan Chen, actress
RaMell Ross, director
Jesse Eisenberg, actor
Walton Goggins, actor
Melissa Roxburgh, actress
Ryan Destiny, actress
Mark Duplass, actor
Natalie Morales, actress
Jay Duplass, actor
Moeka Hoshi, actress
James Scully, actor and Julio Torres, comedian
June Squibb, actress
Rachel Morrison, cinematographer
Hiroyuki Sanada, actor
Sean Baker, director
Nava Mau, actress
Hansjörg Weißbrich, director
Aidy Bryant, actress
Emily Kassie, director
Greg Kwedar, director
Rachael Harris, actress
Jessica Gunning, actress
Julia Fox, actress
Sarah Friedland, director
Caryn Capotosto, producer
Danielle Deadwyler, actress
Adam Pearson, actor
Jaylee Hamidi, actress