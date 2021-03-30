20th Television Launches Animation Unit Led by Marci Proietto

20th Television has launched a new animation production unit led by longtime animation exec Marci Proietto, the studio announced Monday.

Proietto will serve as executive vice president of 20th Television Animation, overseeing all animated series, including the studio’s 11 current series and other projects in development. She will report to Walt Disney Television’s president of entertainment, Craig Hunegs.

The move follows a similar decision by Walt Disney Television last month to spin off alternative series into a separate production unit led by ABC’s Rob Mills.

“Many of the greatest family sitcoms on television – ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Solar Opposites,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘The Great North’ and the list goes on – come from the genius creators 20th Television Animation has assembled and nurtured over the past two decades,” Hunegs said in a statement. “Marci has been a part of all of these phenomenal successes. She is an extraordinary executive who is much beloved and respected by our creators and her studio team. And knowing Marci’s relentless passion, we’re just getting started.”

“This studio is literally the only place I’ve ever worked, and I’ve been fortunate to have a front row seat to the creativity and genius of artists like Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane, Loren Bouchard and Justin Roiland,” Proietto said. “I love what we get to do and I am grateful to Craig and Dana Walden for this vote of confidence. This is truly a boom time in adult animation and I’m excited to continue to build on the leadership of this studio with this new production unit laser-focused on growing our roster of successful animated series.”

Animated series currently in production at 20th include the newly ordered “Koala Man” at Hulu, long-running hits “American Dad,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy,” as well as “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Central Park,” “Duncanville,” “The Great North,” “Solar Opposites” and “The Prince.”