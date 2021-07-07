21 Actors Who Have Been in Both the MCU and DCEU Movies (Photos)

Did you see an actor in a Marvel movie, then suddenly got confused when you saw that same actor in a DC movie or vice versa? Check out our list of the actors that have been part of both universes
Zachary Levi
Levi played Fandral in "Thor: The Dark World" and then died in "Thor: Ragnarok." Levi would rise from the dead from the supporting ranks and make it to leading man status when he headlined DC's "SHAZAM!"
Sylvester Stallone
Stallone portrayed Stakar Ogord in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." and will next be seen voicing "King Shark" in DC's upcoming "The Suicide Squad."
Taika Waititi
On top of directing, Waititi played Korg in "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Endgame" and will reprise the role in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." On the DC side, Waititi played Thomas Kalmaku in "Green Lantern" -- which we know isn't part of the current DC movie continuity. But he will play an unknown role in "The Suicide Squad" and that counts.
David Dastmalchian
Dastmalchian played Kurt in "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and will next be seen playing Abner Krill, also known as Polka-Dot Man in "The Suicide Squad."
Michael Keaton
Keaton played Batman in the 1989 movie of the same name, and as TheWrap first exclusively reported, will reprise the role 30 years in later in "The Flash" solo film. On the Marvel side, Keaton played Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Sean Gunn
Gunn played Kraglin Obfonteri in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Avengers: Endgame." On the DC side, Gunn will play Weasel in "The Suicide Squad."
Idris Elba
Elba played Heimdall in "Thor," "Thor: The Dark World," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Thor: Ragnarok," and got killed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War." upcoming on the DC side, Elba will play Robert Dubois aka Bloodsport in "The Suicide Squad."
Mikaela Hoover
Hoover played Nova Prime's Assistant in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and will play Camila in "The Suicide Squad."
Nathan Fillion
Fillion voiced Monstrous Inmate in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and will play Floyd Belkin aka T.D.K. in "The Suicide Squad."
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played Algrim/Kurse in "Thor: The Dark World" and then Killer Croc in 2016's "Suicide Squad."
Laurence Fishburne
Fishburne played Perry White in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," then followed that up playing Bill Foster in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
Florence Kasumba
Kasumba played Ayo in "Captain America: Civil War," "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." On the DC side, Kasumba played Acantha in "Wonder Woman."
Michael Rooker
Rooker played Yondu Udonta in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and a bonus scene of "Thor: Ragnarok." Rooker will play Savant in "The Suicide Squad."
Stephen Blackehart
Blackehart played Knowhere Dispatcher in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and Brahl in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Blackehart will play Briscoe in "The Suicide Squad."
Djimon Hounsou
Hounsou played Korath the Pursuer in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel" and then pivoted to DC where he played the Wizard in "Shazam!" and the upcoming sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
Steve Agee
Agee played Gef in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and will play John Economos in "The Suicide Squad."
Wunmi Mosaku
Mosaku played Kahina Ziri in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and currently stars as Hunter B-15 in "Loki."
Randall Park
Park plays Jimmy Woo in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "WandaVision" and played Dr. Stephen Shin in "Aquaman."
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith
Holdbrook-Smith played a Physical Therapist in "Doctor Strange" and Detective Crispus Allen in "Justice League."
JK Simmons
Simmons played J. Jonah Jameson in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Simmons on the DC side played James Gordon in "Justice League."
Callan Mulvey
Mulvey played Hydra agent Jack Rollins in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame." For DC, Mulvey played henchman Anatoli Knyazev in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."