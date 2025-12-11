’28 Years Later 3′ Gets Sony Green Light With Cillian Murphy in Talks to Star

“28 Years Later 3” is getting the greenlight at Sony with Oscar winner Cillian Murphy in talks to star, TheWrap has learned.

Murphy first broke out in the zombie franchise with 2002’s “28 Days Later.” Murphy will appear breifly in the second installment “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” which opens on Martin Luther King holiday weekend on Jan. 16.

Franchise wrter Alex Garland is currently writing the script for the third installment.

Filmmaker Danny Boyle – who also directed Murphy in “28 Days Later” – worked with writer Alex Garland on a planned trilogy reboot of the zombie franchise. The first two films in the trilogy were shot back-to-back with Boyle’s “28 Years Later” dropping in June and the follow-up “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” directed by Nia DaCosta.

The director previously told IGN: “It’s the epilogue or an end theme at the end of the first film that gives you a handover to the second film. Although each story completes itself, there’s a handover section to the next film as well. So it’s very ambitious.”

“28 Years Later” stars Aaron Taylor Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, and Alfie Williams.

Sony had no comment.

Deadline first reported the news.