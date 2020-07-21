280+ Wall Street Journal Journalists Sign Letter Blasting Opinion Section for ‘Lack of Fact-Checking’ and ‘Disregard for Evidence’

“WSJ journalists should not be reprimanded for writing about errors published in Opinion,” staffers who signed letter said

| July 21, 2020 @ 12:28 PM
Wall Street Journal

Wall Street Journal

Wall Street Journal editorial staffers sent a letter to the paper’s new publisher Monday, demanding a clearer distinction between digital news and opinion content.

Over 280 employees signed the letter addressed to new Publisher Almar Latour, according to the Journal, which reported on the letter itself. They objected to a lack of clearer separation between Paul Gigot’s opinion section and the news section, overseen by Editor in Chief Matt Murray, who was also copied on the letter. Most readers, they argued, don’t realize the two are very different.

Proposals to fix the issues identified by the staffers include more prominent labeling on pieces to identify whether they are news or opinion. The letter also suggested taking opinion pieces out of the the “Most Popular Articles” and “Recommended Videos” sections on the website, then creating a separate “Most Popular in Opinion” section.

Also Read: Wall Street Journal Staffers Request the Hiring of Reporters to Cover 'Race, Ethnicity and Inequality'

“Opinion’s lack of fact-checking and transparency, and its apparent disregard for evidence, undermine our readers’ trust and our ability to gain credibility with sources,” it said, citing a recent essay by Vice President Mike Pence about coronavirus as an example of something published “without checking government figures.”

Another  opinion piece, titled “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism,” was offered as an example of one which “selectively presented facts and drew an erroneous conclusion from the underlying data.”

“WSJ journalists should not be reprimanded for writing about errors published in Opinion, whether we make those observations in our articles, on social media, or elsewhere,” added the signees.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus Getty Images
  • hangmen dan stevens Getty Images
  • Laurie Metcalf Getty Images
  • tom kitt Getty Images
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change Getty Images
  • mary louise parker billions Getty Images
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker Getty Images
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • hugh jackman Getty Images
  • tony awards Getty Images
1 of 13

“The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and other shows won’t reopen until 2021

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE