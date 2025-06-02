3 Arts Acquires A&A Management Group

3 Arts Entertainment has acquired A&A Management Group, a premier sports and entertainment management firm, the company announced on Monday.

The transaction unites 3 Arts’ expertise in talent management and production, spanning actors, writers, directors, comedians, creators, and athletes, with A&A Management’s innovative approach to professional athlete representation and brand-building.

It will immediately expand 3 Arts’ existing footprint in the sports sector through its partnership with A&A Management Group founders, Aaron & André Eanes, and their outstanding team of experts.

“Athletes and talent today are more than just one thing—they’re entrepreneurs, brands, and leaders,” Aaron Eanes said in a statement. “3 Arts’ expertise in talent management and production, combined with our expertise in brand building and sports, gives our clients the resources and guidance they need to thrive in today’s changing marketplace. Together, our shared vision is to empower talent to maximize their impact, wherever their ambitions take them.”

“3 Arts is the right partner for us because they share our commitment to nurturing talent and unleashing creativity,” André Eanes added. “The firm’s track record in representing top-tier artists and storytellers and their global resources and reputation gives our team the ideal platform to innovate and develop new opportunities for our clients.”

“Athletes are no longer defined solely by their performance; they are shaping culture, launching businesses, and building brands that resonate far beyond the world of sports,” 3 Arts Entertainment co-CEOs, Brian Weinstein and Michael Rotenberg added. “Aaron and André possess a unique understanding of the evolution of the entertainment industry, converging sports, culture, and entrepreneurship. Their experience shaping careers offers invaluable perspective as we develop new relationships. Combining their team with our deep relationships and film and television production expertise, 3 Arts Entertainment aims to continue its growth as the leading talent management and production firm and the partner of choice for the athletes and entertainers who shape our culture today.”

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2011, A&A Management Group has gained recognition for curating highly individualized brand-building strategies that reflect each client’s unique identity, ambition, and strength. The firm has represented athletes such as three-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce, NBA stars Jonathan Kuminga and Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, and NFL players Denzel Ward, Joe Haden, and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek.

The agency’s work with clients extends across media, fashion, business, and philanthropy, securing partnerships with global brands like Amazon, Experian, Louis Vuitton, and State Farm. In doing so, A&A has elevated athletes beyond the game and redefined what it means to champion talent in today’s cultural landscape.