Disney Cuts Hundreds of Jobs Across TV, Film, Corporate Finance and More in Latest Round of Layoffs

This marks the fourth and largest staff reduction at the media conglomerate in the last year

Disney will lay off several hundred employees globally, with the cuts expected to impact a limited number of positions in marketing for both film and television, publicity, casting, development and corporate financial operations.

The move, which is part of the entertainment giant’s ongoing efforts to cut costs, will not result in the elimination of entire teams, an individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap.

The latest round of layoffs marks the fourth and largest impacting Disney’s TV operations, following nearly 200 jobs, or roughly 6% of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks’ staff, in March, 75 staffers across ABC News and its owned stations in October and 140 Disney Entertainment Television staffers last July.

In October, Disney also combined ABC Entertainment and Hulu’s scripted drama and comedy teams under Simran Sethi and folded ABC Signature into 20th Television under president Karey Burke.

The latest round comes after Disney beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter of 2025, swinging to a quarterly profit of $3.28 billion and growing revenue 7% to $23.6 billion.

In addition to its TV unit, other areas of Disney that have been previously impacted by layoffs have included 300 corporate staff members in September and 175 people from Pixar in May 2024.

More to come…

