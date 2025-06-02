TelevisaUnivision US Ad Sales President Donna Speciale Steps Down

TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. ad sales president Donna Speciale is stepping down from her role.

She will be replaced by Tim Natividad, who has been named her successor and will assume the role on June 9. Speciale will remain with the company during a transition period to support a smooth handoff.

“Over the past several months, Donna and I have been in thoughtful conversation about the future of our business. Together, we agreed that this would be the right time for the next step in the evolution of our ad sales leadership,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre said in a memo to staff. “Given the importance of our digital future, I am excited to welcome Tim and the unique experience he will bring. Tim has a very deep background in leading large and dynamic ad sales teams, and I know you are going to love the enthusiasm and energy he will bring to the company.”

Since 2021, Speciale has brought in over 300 new clients during her tenure, including more than 125 this year alone, making up $500 million in new business. Prior to her latest role, she served as Warner Bros. Discovery’s ad sales president. Before that, she was MediaVest Worldwide Inc.’s president of investment, activation and agency operations and Mediacom’s executive vice president of national and local broadcast.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly. It comes after much reflection and with deep pride in what we’ve accomplished together—and in recognition of the pivotal moment we’re in to drive even more transformation ahead,” Speciale said in a separate memo to staff. “It feels like the right time to close this chapter and make space for what’s next—for both myself and this incredible team.”

The move comes less than a month after TelevisaUnivision held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers.

In the first quarter of 2025, TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. ad revenue fell 11% to $354 million, primarily due to softness in linear from the absence of the prior year’s broadcast of the Super Bowl. Mexico — which makes up 25% of its total ad revenue — fell 16% to $209.4 million but grew 1% in local currency from strong private sector ad sales and demand for entertainment and sports content, including Juego de Voces, Liga MX and the Super Bowl.

Natividad most recently served as TikTok’s U.S. head of enterprise sales, where he was responsible for partnering with Fortune 500 brands and major agency holding companies to deliver scaled performance and creator-led marketing solutions.

Prior to TikTok, he held senior roles at Roku, where he helped transform TV advertising with real-time measurement and streaming innovation, and at Amazon, where he led global search and performance advertising sales across key verticals. He also supported top marketers in developing brand and performance strategies across YouTube, Search, and Display at Google.

“Tim’s strategic mindset and operational rigor make him uniquely suited to lead our next phase of revenue growth and market leadership,” Alegre said.

Though Natividad will be based in Los Angeles, he will spend “significant time” in New York, where much of TelevisiaUnivision’s sales team and key agency and brand partners are located, as well as with teams in Miami, Chicago, and other core markets, per Alegre’s memo.

“I’m honored to join TelevisaUnivision at a moment of such transformation in media, marketing, and consumer engagement. The company’s unrivaled connection to U.S. Hispanic audiences presents a powerful opportunity for brands to grow through cultural relevance, innovation, and measurable impact,” Natividad said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the momentum of this world-class team and advancing solutions that deliver performance at scale for our partners.”