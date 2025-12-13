The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

It’s a big weekend for at-home viewing, with the pre-“Avatar” Friday sending more notable films (“F1,” “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”) to streamers than theaters. If you want to keep the at-home viewings rolling, here are the three best movies you can check out on Prime Video this weekend.

Amazon MGM “Challengers” Oscar nominations aren’t everything, and many great films will live on in history without receiving awards love. Still, it’s a mystery how one of the best films of the decade (from an Oscar-recognized director and buzzy cast, no less) managed to blank at the Academy Awards. There is no shortage of ways in which “Challengers” deserves heaps of praise. Luca Guadagnino’s direction, mixed with Sayombhu Mukdeeprom’s electric cinematography and Marco Costa’s kinetic editing, makes this movie about tennis, sex and the intersection in between a riveting ride from the first moment to the last. Justin Kuritzkes’ screenplay is wholly enthralling, serving as a perfect vehicle for the leading trio of buzzy young actors: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in three exceptional turns. “Challengers” is fun, clever and ridiculously enjoyable. Whether first watch or rewatch, it’s well worth considering for a weekend stream. Read Next

“Die Hard” (Credit: 20th Century Studios) “Die Hard” Let’s get one thing out of the way: we’re not doing the “Die Hard” Christmas debate. At this point, everyone has firmly dug their heels into their positions, and no one is gonna change their mind. It’s time to retire the bit. That being said, if you are looking for something to stream this weekend on Prime Video, “Die Hard” should be one of your top choices — not because it does or doesn’t fall into some arbitrary holiday genre, but because every weekend is a good weekend to watch “Die Hard.” John McTiernan’s skyscraper action flick is a masterclass in staging, editing (credit to Frank J. Urioste and John F. Link) and spatial awareness. In every moment of Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, you know exactly where John McClane is in relation to every character he’s attempting to free or foil. It’s a densely layered, perfectly structured story that reveals new details on every watch.