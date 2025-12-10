Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s Marriage Gets Wild in First Trailer for A24’s ‘The Drama’

A24’s “The Drama” approaches, as the studio released the first look for the new romantic dramedy on Wednesday.

Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the latest film from Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli arrives this spring. And you can get your first taste thanks to the brand-new trailer.

The cryptic synopsis for the film simply reads: “A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.”

There is reportedly a very big twist, which is mercifully not revealed in the trailer. In fact, the clip is structured around the couple meeting with their wedding photographer, with glimpses of the big day looking very unhinged.

“The Drama” sees Borgli re-teaming with A24 and producers Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, all of whom worked together on 2023’s “Dream Scenario,” which saw Nicolas Cage’s nebbish professor start to invade people’s dreams. If you saw “Dream Scenario,” you know how fearless Borgli is when it comes to mixing styles and tones. “The Drama” looks to follow in that tradition.

It’s also one of three movies that will star Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in 2026, with the other two being Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” (due out on July 17, 2026) and the third chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” saga (arriving on December 18, 2026). How great is that??

“The Drama,” which also stars Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim and Hailey Gates, arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026 from A24.