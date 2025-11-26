Where to Watch ‘Eternity’: Is Elizabeth Olsen’s A24 Movie Streaming?

Reuniting with an ex can always be awkward, but it’s decidedly more awkward when you’re meeting in the afterlife, and your second husband is also there. Such is the story of Joan in “Eternity.”

Directed by David Freyne, the film tells the story of Joan (Elizabeth Olsen), Luke (Callum Turner) and Larry (Miles Teller). Luke and Joan were married in their 20s, but then he went off to war and died. Joan later fell in love with Larry, and lived a full life, complete with grandkids with him. Unfortunately, he dies before Joan too.

When her time finally comes, she’s greeted by both men in the afterlife and must choose who to spend her eternity with. Yes, it’s a headache for her.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Eternity” releases widely on Nov. 26.

Is it streaming?

It is not. However, as an A24 movie, it will head to HBO Max when the time comes as a part of their multi-year streaming deal.

For now, you’ll only be able to see “Eternity” in theaters. You can find showtimes near you below:

Is “Eternity” sad?

It’s fair to wonder if an A24 rom-com that deals with picking an eternity to spend with someone would be sad. We can assure you, it’s not. There are melancholy moments, sure, but all in all, it’s a delightful rom-com that feels like the classics.

Watch the trailer