Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning to Star in Chandler Baker’s ‘Discretion’ at A24

In a competitive bidding situation, A24 has snagged the rights to Chandler Baker’s legal thriller series “Discretion,” with Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning attached to star.

“Discretion” is inspired by Baker’s experience as a corporate attorney, and the author will adapt the fictional short story, which has not yet been published, into an ongoing series. Baker, Kidman and Fanning are attached to executive produce alongside Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brokovich”).

Fanning will executive produce alongside her Lewellen Pictures partners Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward, and Kidman and Per Saari will EP under their Blossom Films banner. Additional EPs include Jordan Cerf and Joe Hipps under his Cut To banner at A24.

Baker is behind several TV adaptations of her novels, with the author in the midst of adapting “The Husbands” for Amazon MGM and Plan B, with Kristen Wiig attached to star and produce, while a TV adaptation of “Cutting Teeth” is also in the queue at a streamer.

Her first feature, “Oh. What. Fun.,” which is based on her short story of the same name and co-written by Baker and director Michael Showalter, is set to premiere this holiday season on Prime Video. Baker and Showalter are also developing another project at Sony3000.

Kidman and Fanning are set to co-star in another upcoming TV adaptation from A24 with “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name and hailing from writer and showrunner David E. Kelley, which landed at Apple TV+.

